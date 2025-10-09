Big League leads charge toward Fufa’s 18-team UPL

Even as StarTimes Uganda Premier League clubs remain locked in arguments over Fufa’s reforms, the federation has quietly set the wheels rolling on further changes as they resolved to expand the topflight from 16 to 18 teams next season.

Unlike previous Fufa Big League campaigns, the 2025/26 edition carries a new weight of significance.

For the first time in its history, four clubs will earn direct promotion to the UPL in a move that is tied to Fufa’s sweeping reforms that have stirred heated debates and marred the topflight’s own kickoff.

The Big League rolled out about a fortnight ago but the traditional buzz and drama that usually welcomes its return has been muted and swallowed by the chaos surrounding the UPL opener. Yet in the shadows of the wrangles, the second tier is contributing to further reforms.

Under the new Fufa Competitions Rules 2025, the UPL will expand from 16 to 18 clubs next season. That will happen through the relegation of only two teams from the current topflight that comprises 16 to leave 14 to add on four clubs that will be promoted from the Big League to fill up the expanded slots.

Rule 17 that guides on “promotion and relegation” now provides that “four clubs from the 2nd Division League shall be eligible for Fufa Club Licensing for the 1st Division League for the following season.”

That means this year’s Big League promotion race will be more crowded and cut-throat, offering new lifelines for ambitious teams while intensifying the fight for survival in the contested new format in the topflight.

The changes come amid wider restructuring across Ugandan football. The third division promotional system has been maintained with the regional playoff duels pitting regional winners from Buganda against Kampala, Kitara against Western, West Nile against Northern and North East against Eastern. The Big League’s overall format has been maintained, only expanding its promotion quota.

With the debates over the new reforms raging on, the expansion to 18 teams could spark questions about sustainability and finances in a league already grappling with logistical challenges.

New faces, old wounds

Four fresh sides including Iganga United, Nebbi Central, Bunyagururu United and Catda have joined after navigating the third division playoffs. They are joined by familiar faces in Bright Stars, Mbale Heroes and Wakiso Giants, who were relegated from the topflight last season.

And after just two matchdays, newcomers Bunyagururu and Nebbi Central have wasted no time announcing themselves, sitting top of the standings with six and four points respectively. Wakiso Giants and Black Powers, meanwhile are already trailing closely behind.

FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Results

Nebbi Central 4-1 Iganga United

Soltilo Bright Stars 2-2 Catda

Kigezi Homeboyz 1-1 Kaaro Karungi

Mbale Heroes 1-0 Paidha Black Angels

Kiyinda Boys 0-2 Wakiso Giants

Onduparaka 1-0 Iganga United

Bunyaruguru United 1-0 Kataka