Black Princesses offer different threat to U-20s

Not yet done: Zaina Nandede leaves her opponent for dead during a previous U20s Women World Cup Qualifier at St Marys Stadium, Kitende.  PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE 

What you need to know:

  • Seventh heaven. Uganda will face Ghana in the fourth round of the U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.
  • The Ugandan youngsters eliminated South Africa following a 1-0 win on aggregate while Ghana eliminated Zambia after a 1-0 win. 

In November last year, Uganda U-20 women’s team had what turned out to be timely reality check when they lost 3-2 to Ethiopia in the finals of the age group’s Cecafa tournament at Fufa Technical Centre – Njeru.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.