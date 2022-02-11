Blacks Power keep pace with win over Kitara

Blacks Power started their second round of the Fufa Big League with a tough 2-1 win on a day that their contenders struggled to pick results.

The Lira side blasted into the match with force and intention to kill it off and could have gotten a lead as soon as the second minute but Michael Siwu was found flat-footed.

However, their tactics reaped in the 11th minute when Godfrey Karungi swung in a well-weighted corner for Moses Odong to thump in a header.

Alli Mukiibi doubled the lead a dozen minutes later finish off a quick counter-attack that snaked through Mukiibi to Siwu who dinked a long ball behind Kitara's backline.

League's leading scorer Clinton Kamugisha did not get the ideal debut on his arrival at Kitara but was consoled by a 44th minute shot from the spot.

"We wanted to take the game to them and kill it as early as possible and that's what the boys did exactly," Blacks Power head coach Vialli Bainomugisha told Daily Monitor after the pulsating encounter at the Akii Bua stadium in Lira.

"It was a tough game from the beginning but we were let down by lack of concentration in the opening minutes which led to the goal. We tried to pull back but our efforts weren't enough to pick something from the game," Kitara's coach Richard Makumbi said.

The result extended Blacks Powers lead by three points to 21 as Maroons who also picked a similar 2-1 result in Arua against Calvary climbed to second with 19.

In other games, Proline ended their bad run and launched their second round campaign with a 1-0 victory courtesy of a Joshua Musoke debut goal as Kyetume and Ndejje University were held to a goalless and 1-all draws at home against Myda and away at Luweero United respectively.

FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Thursday results

Blacks Power 2-1 Kitara

Calvary 1-2 Maroons

Ndejje University 1-1 Myda

Luweero United 0-0 Kyetume