Blacks Power keep pace with win over Kitara

By  Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • The Lira side blasted into the match with force and intention to kill it off and could have gotten a lead as soon as the second minute but Michael Siwu was found flat-footed.

Blacks Power started their second round of the Fufa Big League with a tough 2-1 win on a day that their contenders struggled to pick results.

