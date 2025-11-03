Blacks Power rain goals to keep pace

Heavy rains and plenty of goals marked the weekend in Lira as Blacks Power thrashed Young Elephants 3-1 in a match played over two days, Sunday and Monday.

The Elephants proved a tough nut to crack and held the hosts goalless in the first half. However, Paul Acire broke the deadlock just two minutes into the second half. Soon after, a torrential downpour flooded the pitch, rendering it unplayable and forcing the match to be postponed to Monday morning.

When play resumed from the 57th minute, Fazil Rajab quickly doubled Blacks Power’s lead for the Michael ‘Skills’ Lukyamuzi-coached side.

Related Iganga United seek to restore pride Soccer

Nigerian import Innocent Maduka then sealed the victory with a third goal in the 69th minute, before the visitors pulled one back via a late penalty.

The win extended Blacks Power’s lead at the top to three points, with 14 points from seven games. Wakiso Giants, recently relegated after six seasons in the top flight, held Onduparaka to a goalless draw in Arua to stay in the chase with 11 points.

As Wakiso rose to second, Kataka dropped to fourth after losing 2-1 to Iganga United in a fiery Eastern Derby.

Ashiraf Sanyu and Emmanuel Ocen secured the win for the newly promoted side, coached by former Vipers and Bul midfielder Edgar Luzige. The victory lifted Iganga to third with ten points, four behind Blacks Power.

Ntugasaze missed a chance to enter the promotion spots, collecting only one point from their West Nile double-header—losing 3-2 to new entrants Nebbi Central in Nebbi on Thursday and sharing spoils in a 1-1 draw against Paidha Black Angels.

In Nwoya, newcomers Catda earned their early crown as the kings of draws, claiming their fifth stalemate of the season with a 0-0 result away to Young Elephants. They now have five draws from five matches and remain deep in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, in Mbale, Mbale Heroes finally halted their freefall by edging Bunyagururu United 2-1.

FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Weekend results

Mbale Heroes 2-1 Bunyaruguru United

Blacks Power 3-1 Young Elephant

Iganga United 2-1 Kataka

Onduparaka 0-0 Wakiso Giants

Paidha Black Angles 1-1 Ntugasaze

Nebbi Central 0-0 Soltilo Bright Stars