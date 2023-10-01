Blacks Power seek Kataka's scalp, Onduparaka host Kyetume

Former Uganda Premier League side Blacks Power will renew their rivalry with Kataka when the two sides face each other again in the betPawa Fufa Big League in Mbale on Sunday.

The Lira side started their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Onduparaka but face a Kataka side that they failed to beat along their race to the topflight in the 2021/22 season.

On the other side, Kataka played to a goalless draw against newcomers Mbale Heroes in their opening game on Tuesday at today's venue.

Their long-serving coach Godfrey Awachango is confident they can pick a result as their search for promotion enters the seventh consecutive season.

"The first game was a derby and they're normally tricky but we have to start winning especially at home so that we take the lead early," Awachango said.

Blacks Power’s assistant coach Bob Obira is confident his team is strong enough to get a result from Mbale this time round.

"We watched their game against Mbale Heroes and noted a few weaknesses we can exploit. They've also lost a few players who were very influential which makes them a bit vulnerable so, this time we want to finish the business," Obira expressed with confidence.

Elsewhere, returnees Kigezi Homeboyz and Mbale Heroes clash in Kabale as they both seek their first victory of the season.

Elsewhere, Onduparaka and Kyetume meet at the Greelight Stadium as Young Elephant takes the first-ever national leagues match to Nwoya District where they host Calvary from Yumbe.

BetPawa Fufa Big League

Sunday fixtures

Onduparaka vs. Kyetume - Arua

Kataka vs. Blacks Power - Mbale

Kigezi Homeboyz vs. Mbale Heroes - Kabale

Young Elephant vs. Calvary - Nwoya