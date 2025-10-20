Blacks Power, Wakiso take charge of Big League race

Wakiso Giants issued a strong statement in the Fufa Big League with a commanding 4-1 victory away to Mbale Heroes, a result that propelled them to second place on the table.

Former Vipers forward Bashir Mutanda was the star of the show, scoring a hat-trick while his former teammate Pius Wanji added the fourth to complete the rout. The result lifted Wakiso to seven points, level with leaders Blacks Power but ahead on goal difference.

In Lira, Blacks Power edged debutants Iganga United 1-0 to go three points clear at the summit. Emmanuel Janan Okech converted a late penalty to hand Michael ‘Skills’ Lukyamuzi’s side a second successive win within a week.

The Lira-based side had earlier defeated Kaaro Karungi 2-0 on Thursday, with Rashid Fazil and Rashid Yakin on target.

Lukyamuzi, who recently replaced long-serving coach Bob Obira, praised his side’s resilience but urged improvement.

“It was a tight game because they were very organized,” he said. “It’s too early to talk about leading the table, but we need to be consistent and improve in our second phase of play.”

The coach’s arrival appears to have rejuvenated the squad’s confidence and tactical discipline, especially in their defensive transitions and pressing structure.

Blacks Power and Wakiso’s early form has set the tone for what promises to be a fiercely contested Big League campaign, with several traditional contenders already under pressure to respond.

Elsewhere, Onduparaka picked up their second win of the season with a 1-0 home victory over Kataka, courtesy of an early Robert Ochama own goal. The Caterpillars now sit on six points, level with Mbale Heroes after three matches.

At Luzira, Soltilo Bright Stars’ winless run stretched to four games after a 1-1 draw with newcomers Bunyagururu United while Kigezi HomeBoyz and Ntugasaze played out a goalless stalemate.

In Nwoya, Young Elephants enjoyed a 4-2 win over Kaaro Karungi, who have now lost twice in as many games.

FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Results

Blacks Power 2–0 Kaaro Karungi

Onduparaka 1–0 Kataka

Blacks Power 1–0 Iganga United

Soltilo Bright Stars 1–1 Bunyargururu United

Mbale Heroes 1–4 Wakiso Giants

Kigezi Homeboyz 0–0 Ntugasaze