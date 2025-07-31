Blame game over Shs1b for Chan publicity

Sports Minister Peter Ogwang faced a torrid time detailing the hustles responsible for the nearly unseen marketing of the African Nations Championships (Chan) in the country in a tournament to be jointly held by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania starting this weekend.

The pressure on Ogwang was orchestrated by his counterpart, the shadow sports minister Geofrey Kayemba-Solo during Tuesday plenary sitting chaired by House Speaker Anita Among when he decried the low publicity of the key tournament in Uganda even when its kick-off is less than a week away.

He consequently demanded answers on the same, something Speaker Anita Among ruled that be responded to during the Wednesday plenary sitting.

Ping-pong on low marketing

In the lead up to the tabling and eventually presentation of minister Ogwang’s statement, Speaker Among had wondered why had authored “too much” to respond to “something small” required by Parliament.

“Hon. Minister, you have written too much for us. We are actually asking for too little from you,” Among told Minister Ogwang adding that “what [Kayemba-]Solo wants is the visibility issue of Chan that we are [co-] hosting.”

“We know that we [Parliament] have given you money and we have infrastructure… we are asking for very small things,” she said.

After he tabled the statement detailing processes undertaken in preparation of the said tournament, Ogwang struggled to shield off pressing shots from colleagues faulting the government for the worryingly low publicity of the Chan games.

At first, Minster Ogwang had only indicated that Shs1b had been catered for the tournament’s publicity but it took Kayemba-Solo to press for specifics.

For instance, the shadow Sports Minister Kayemba-Solo and Speaker quizzed Ogwang if the money had been released.

Before he could respond, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary sports unit who doubles as the captain of the Parliamentary Football team Asuman Basalirwa expressed fear that the said money will be put to its planned purpose, especially since it will be availed just days before its kickoff.

“We only hope and pray that the Shs1b will be utilized sufficiently for purposes of creating publicity. If we don’t publicize these games, the stadiums will be empty,” Basalirwa stated.

Consequently, the debate slid into a tense mode that saw Minister Ogwang boxed into a tight corner where he eventually confessed that the Shs1b had not yet been released to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) as claimed.

Caf claim

In reaction also, Minister Ogwang claimed that Caf had not availed the funds required for publicity, something that compelled the government to plug the gap with Shs1b that will now be wired to Fufa.

“The challenge which has arisen is, the expenses for Caf in Uganda are not the same as expenses for Caf in Tanzania and Kenya. No wonder we have come in an area where we have deficits. These deficits are the ones the government internally has taken a position to raise money locally to support us in our quest to have this tournament managed.

“And that is what is coming out to affect areas of publicity.”

Minister Ogwang disclosed that the government has therefore availed the Shs1b “to support the publicity of the event which is meant to be done by Caf according to what was agreed with Caf.”

For this reason, House Speaker Among stated that “It should be on record that they[government] are [just] going to give the money. They have not yet given the money because we don’t want anything that happens to be associated with Fufa. Let it be that it has been from Caf but now Fufa is going to come in and support.”

When asked why the Shs1 Billion publicity task had been thrown to Fufa to execute days before the kickoff, Minister Ogwang said “This is a football event. The experience of how they manage to raise fans to come to their games and other competitions is the experience and expertise they have.”