Blantyre  to decide Afcon ticket for Cranes 

By Andrew Mwanguhya

Uganda badly wanted to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals yesterday. Instead, it was Burkina Faso that beat them to the rope.

The goalless draw at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende moved the 2013 Afcon losing finalists to nine points, one more than Uganda’s tally.

Malawi, 1-0 victors away to South Sudan, have seven points that effectively ended the latter’s interest.

On Monday, Malawi host Uganda in Blantyre knowing that a victory will see them qualify for the first time since 2010 while a draw is enough for Uganda to make it three in a row.

“The guys put up a good fight. We tried our level best to score a goal, we couldn’t. “However, mathematically, we knew even before the game that it won’t end here,” coach Abdallah Mubiru said post-match.

“We have to do the job in Malawi by securing at least a point. Even if we had won, we would have still wanted a point in Malawi.”

Cranes made a jittery start which culminated in a largely an uneventful first half that saw Halid Lwaliwa stopping Bertrand Traore when the Aston Villa forward was through to goal.

It was hardly surprising when Mubiru rang changes at half time, replacing Azira with SuperSport United’s Moses Waiswa and Lumala for Vipers’ Ibrahim Orit.

Fahad Bayo soon joined the fray in place of injured Patrick Kaddu and the tempo upped.

Orit should have scored but his header off Miya’s corner rattled the upright on 70 minutes before Ochaya’s drive from inside the area caused mayhem in the visitors defence but without causing harm.

Waiswa’s arrival had since improved the game, the midfielder spreading passes short and wide and controlling the temple at the same time. Miya, who had Cranes first shot on target for the game after the break, then dummied off Kabore but goalkeeper Koffi Herve handled well.

Bayo had a chance to win it for Uganda in the dying minutes but headed wide Wadada’s slightly higher cross with keeper at his mercy. Only the visitors celebrated at the final whistle.

Afcon 2021 qualifiers

Yesterday - Group B

South Sudan 0-1 Malawi

Monday, March 29 (7PM)

Malawi vs. Uganda

