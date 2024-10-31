Blind Football: Tumusiime guides Strong Spirits to title

Gad Reuben Tumusiime was the most valuable player and top scorer, after scoring all seven goals by which Strong Spirits won the 2024 Blind Football Uganda Championship Sunday evening.

Strong Spirits won all four games without conceding even once to claim their second national title since the inaugural edition in 2022.

They opened their victorious campaign by defeating hosts Kyambogo University 2-0 in an end-to-end encounter, thanks to a brace by Tumusiime.

They replicated the feat against New Living Hope Center for the Blind, again courtesy of Tumusiime. With six points they topped Group B, followed by Kyambogo on three.

In the semifinal Strong Spirits edged Katanga Young Boys 1-0, via a Tumusiime penalty, to book a rematch with Kyambogo, who ejected Red Angels 2-0 in the other semifinal, thanks to William Atatibo’s brace.

As expected, Tumusiime gave his team a first-half lead, doubling it in the second stanza to win the final 2-0.

“I am so happy to win the golden boot and the title for my team. I am looking forward to playing for other teams outside Uganda,” said Tumusiime post-match. “We’ve done several drills, and prepared for this since March.”

It was a triumphal return for Tumusiime, who alongside recruit Fred Masisa were busy chasing qualification for the Paris 2024 Paralympics via athletics and were absent when Strong Spirits finished fourth last year.

Tumusiime, who lost his sight when he was four years old, is confused which sport he should focus on because he thrives in athletics, archery, and football.

“I have done athletics and archery in different countries and I want the same for football,” said Tumusiime who will graduate with a Bachelors in English and literature at Makerere University in January.

Besides a prolific striker Strong Spirits’ coach and captain Ronald Kamusiime, attributed their success to the new acquisitions: Masisa and Wycliff Nshemerirwe who were solid in defense and smooth in the wings.

He also dismissed the idea that the absence of 2023 champions Gulu was an advantage.

“We’ve been training every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evening at Makerere Rugby Grounds. That’s why we didn’t concede a single goal.”

CHAMPION RESULTS

Strong Spirits 2-0 Kyambogo University

Strong Spirits 2-0 New Living Hope

SEMIS

Strong Spirits 1-0 Katanga Young Boys

FINAL

Strong Spirits 2-0 Kyambogo University

THIRD PLACE