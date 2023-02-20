Blunt Vipers bearing the heat at grand stage

The law of averages suggested Vipers had to flatten Horoya at St Mary's Stadium-Kitende on Saturday in the second match of the Caf Champions League Group C.

Successful clubs in this premium competition ride on home advantage to progress to the final stages.

Vipers have not found life in the Caf Champions League group stage plain sailing and nothing expounds it better that a damning goal dearth that seems to have no solution at the moment.

Put in a proper context, they have gone 360 minutes without scoring in open play in matches against Bujumbura FC (Uganda Cup), Raja Casablanca, Jinja North (Uganda Cup) and Horoya.

Once again the Venoms were offered a reality check as they offered little going forward in the barren draw.

Despair and disappointment gripped Vipers fans as the few scoring chances created went to waste.

The most glaring chance fell to Vipers' captain Milton Karisa in the first half but in a clumsy manner failed to control Bright

Anukani's well threaded pass into the box to net on close range.

In the wake of another less inspiring display, the pressure is ever increasing on Brazilian-Spanish national Beto Bianchi as he ponders survival instincts in a group they seat third with one point.

Bianchi's charges are still bereft of the characteristics to respond to challenges posed and don't have a crystal clear attacking pattern.

In the changes after the Raja Casablanca 5-0 drubbing, Bianchi had defensive midfielder Oliver Osomba bring some solidity in the middle, defender Livingstone Mulondo holding forte in defence while goalkeeper Alfred Mudekereza partly atoned for his Morocco sins with two crucial saves.

Having spent a month and half at the helm, you get a gut feeling that Bianchi is a man still at crossroads.

Put in a proper context, they have gone 360 minutes without scoring in open play in matches against Bujumbura FC, Raja Casablanca, Jinja North and Horoya.

Tough times

"We need patience because we are still new.The situation (not scoring goals) is not easy because our main striker Yunus Sentamu has not been playing (due to injury)," he laboured to explain.

At the time he is supposed to be manufacturing results, Bianchi admits he he is yet to grasp every aspect about the Venoms.

"I'm still making squad rotations to know all the players up to the time I will get a competent first eleven that will compete in the league and Champions League.I'm yet to know the capability of all the 32 players, " he emphasized.

Bianchi commended his midfielders for 'moving well with the ball' but was quick to note that Horoya had well build players that almost mastered set piece situations.

In a game of fine margins, Vipers were lucky not to conceded from Horoya's well coordinated attacks and will seek quick response and improvement when they host Simba of Tanzania this Saturday at Kitende.

One thing is a certain, Vipers won't find it plain sailing against neighbours Simba coach by former Venoms coach Roberto Oliveira and have their lives depending on the third match after falling 3-0 at home to Raja Casablanca on Saturday.

The Moroccans now lead Group C with six points from two matches followed by Horoya on four, Vipers in third with one while the Tanzanians have nothing to show.

Sharks test

On Tuesday, at Kitende, Venoms have an opportunity to fine tune their team before Simba come knocking four days later.

The reigning StarTimes Uganda Premier League host fourth placed Wakiso Giants as they seek to bridge the five point gap between them and log leaders KCCA.

Bianchi will hope that forwards Desire Tety, Karisa and Sentamu that didn't exude any telepathic understanding, can rediscover their Midas touch against the Purple Sharks that held them to a 1-all in the first round at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.