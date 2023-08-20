Blunt Vipers left to rue missed chances

After losing the first leg of the Caf Champions League 2-0 Jwaneng Galaxy in Gaborone on Sunday, it was apparent that Vipers are still miles way from the team they aspire to be.

Leonardo Neiva's Venoms were put on the on the sword by the hosts and naively watched on as Thabang Vincent Sesinyi banged a brace.

Six days to the return leg at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende, the StarTimes Uganda Premier league champions must now pray for a miracle on top of addressing their goal scoring dilemma.



The Botswana outfit wasn't stretched at all by Neiva's first choice attacking trident of Milton Karisa,Yunus Sentamu and Giancarlo Rodriguez and must rethink on granting an opportunity to Mauritanian Mohammed Salem or Ghanaian Awesome Fumador at Kitende.

A the Lobatse Sports Complex, Jwaneng Galaxy FC played with intent of drawing first blood and were awarded a gift of a goal by Vipers goalkeeper Alfred Mudekereza when he failed to read Sesinyi's move on 16 minutes.

Vipers tries to throw a kitchen sink at Galaxy instantly but Sentamu's connection with Karisa didn't yield results.

Another effort from Sentamu off midfielder Bright Anukani delivery and one from Brazilian Rodriguez were effortlessly thwarted by a resolute Galaxy.

The hosts had plans to scamper away from Vipers sight and kill off the contest but Mudekereza twice denied Carlos Fredericks and Henry Moagi.

The Congolese netminder was later at fault for Galaxy's second goal in the 72 minute as he howler allowed Sesinyi complete a brace.

Mudekereza had commited three school boy errors in Vipers' 5-0 demolition by Raja Casablanca last season which may now tempt Neiva to consider his deputy Fabien Mutombora.

Then again, the centre-back pairing of Hilary Mukundane and Livingstone Mulondo is not tailor made for the big stage and the duo stood at sixes and seven every time Vipers were pegged back.

The midfield combo of Patrick Mbowa and Anukani lacked telepathy and underfed the attack.

Unfortunately for Neiva who replaced Alex Isabirye in June, Vipers boss Lawrence Mulindwa is not reluctant to swing the axe if targets are not met and that makes Saturday's crunch a must win affair.

The overall winner will nook a date against either Comoros' Djabal FC or South Africa's Orlando Pirates who their first leg 1-0.