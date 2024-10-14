Bobosi wants more after cameo

In his early 20s, Austin and Uganda Cranes midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga knows he should be a permanent fixture in the national team lineup by now, but fate has recently dealt him a hand that has left him on the sidelines.

Gladly, he has matured to acknowledge the string of unfortunate circumstances that have conspired to limit his role to brief cameos or, at times, left him watching from afar.

Yet, with his recent electrifying performance as a substitute as Cranes beat South Sudan 1-0 at Namboole on Friday, he is determined to seize his moment and prove he belongs in the starting eleven.

A product of the promising 2021 Under-20 (Hippos) cohort, the US based midfield anchor was once earmarked by Fufa as part of the future backbone of the national team.

However, he has yet to secure a starting slot in the midfield lately, a position now interchangeably occupied by Ronald Ssekiganda and Khalid Aucho in coach Paul Put’s ambitious rebuilding of the Cranes.

With competition heating up, he faces an uphill battle to prove he deserves a permanent place, determined to outshine the current occupants and finally cement his role in the team’s core lineup.

Reflecting on his impactful second-half performance in the Cranes victory that dragged Uganda to seven points in Group K, the energetic box-to-box midfielder feels it is time to make up for lost time.

His relentless drive and pinpoint passes turned the tide of the match, and now, he is more determined than ever to help secure another win in today’s return leg in Juba against the group’s basement boys, South Sudan.

A victory would not only seal Uganda Cranes' qualification fate but also bring him one step closer to realizing his dream of playing at the continental showpiece finals.

“I worked my socks off when I came on (on 46 minutes) because we wanted to win that game so that we can go to Afcon,” Byaruhanga asserted.

“There is competition in every position, so we have to keep on working hard,” he added.

Onyango approval

Byaruhanga's renewed vigor and pivotal role in the Cranes' victory did not go unnoticed.

Cranes legendary retired goalkeeper Denis Onyango, based at Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa, praised the young midfielder's performance, emphasizing that a repeat of such an effort in today’s match could be the key to ending Uganda’s five-year Afcon absence.

"Not the best of games but most importantly we grinded out the result we wanted. Strength in depth proved crucial and thank Coach Paul Put who saw it quickly before the second half and fixed it.

"The real game-changing substitutes were Bobosi Byaruhanga for Ronald Ssekiganda and the brilliant Allan Okello for Travis Mutyaba. Now, let's head into Tuesday’s game in Juba very hungry for more but proceed with caution, " Onyango opined on his X (formerly Twitter) platform.

Back with a bang

Byaruhanga controversially missed the first two Afcon qualifiers against South Africa and Congo last month due to what was described as 'visa restrictions.'

However, he views that as water under the bridge.

Focused on the future, he is eager to build on this new chapter and make a lasting impact, determined to leave past frustrations behind and push forward with the team toward qualification.

“But it was all God’s plan,” Byaruhanga reflected. “I felt bad because I wanted to join the team in South Africa. It will be a dream come true because I really need it—I want to play in Afcon for the first time.”

Byaruhanga, 22, has already made a significant mark on the international stage with 19 previous appearances for Uganda, including eight in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Currently playing for Austin FC II, he has participated in 44 contests (35 starts) across the 2023 and 2024 MLS NEXT Pro seasons, contributing three goals and three assists to his team.

The former Vipers star, who was voted Uganda’s best player by Fufa in 2021, is gradually adapting to the murky waters of professional football, honing his skills and striving for consistency as he aims to elevate his career and make a lasting impact on the national team.

“It’s really okay; I can’t complain about being in a pure professional environment. I’m learning a lot of football tactics,” Byaruhanga remarked.

Moment of truth

The nation waits with bated breath to see if Put will grant the zestful midfielder a starting role today, replacing Ssekiganda to form a fresh, attack-minded midfield trio alongside Okello and skipper Aucho.