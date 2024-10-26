Bogere: Ex-Villa, UPDF gaffer appointed Lugazi head coach

Steven Bogere has been named the new head coach for Lugazi FC.

The former Villa, UPDF, SC Victoria University and Buddu in the Masaza Cup replaces Sadick Ssempigi on a permanent basis and takes over from Oliver Mbekeka who handled the team on interim for one match.

“We are delighted to announce Mr. Steven Bogere as the club’s new head coach,” read a club statement.

“The experienced tactician has signed a one-year employment contract with us, and begins his new role effective Friday October 25, 2024.

“We thank the assistant coach for holding forte thus far, and we believe his arrival is timely as the management continues to work towards improving the performance of the team.”