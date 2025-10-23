Bogere finds his scoring boots just in time

It is only a matter of days before Uganda’s national U-17 team make their historic debut at the Fifa U-17 World Cup. After months of preparation, the team has entered its most crucial phase as they arrived in Dubai on Wednesday morning for their final leg.

Before departure, head coach Brian Ssenyondo had voiced concern over his forwards’ conversion rate, particularly the trio of James Bogere, Simon Wanyama and Arafat Nkoola. In the three friendly matches played prior, twice against KCCA and once against Kafa Foundation, the Cubs managed just four goals, with Bogere scoring three of them.

However, their final home test against Regional League side Amus College offered renewed optimism. The attack finally clicked, firing five unanswered goals in a 5–0 victory that wrapped up their local preparations in style. Bogere bagged a hat-trick, while Abubakali Walusimbi and Kitara midfielder Kamurungi Nuwagaba added one each.

The result has impressed Ssenyondo whose boys arrived in Dubai for a ten-day international camp before they head to Qatar.

“I’m impressed with how the players are adapting and showing maturity, especially in implementing our attacking principles in the final third,” he said.

“Since we played our first game against KCCA, there’s been significant improvement both in results and performance, which gives us confidence heading into the World Cup. It’s one thing to win, but it’s even more important to see the boys executing what we do in training.”

The team’s skipper Richard Okello, John Asiimwe, Enock Bagenda, Shakur Magogo and Arafat Nkoola are the other contenders for a slot in the team’s attacking line.

Ssenyondo travelled with a team of 26 players where five will be dropped ahead of the final tournament. The squad comprises four goalkeepers, six defenders, nine midfielders and seven strikers.

Uganda is drawn in Group K alongside Canada, Chile and France. They open their campaign against Canada on November 5 before facing Chile and France on 8th and 11th respectively. The top two from the groups and eight third-placed teams from the 12 groups will advance to the round of 32.

2025 Fifa U-17 World Cup

Host country: Qatar

Dates: November 3–27

Uganda Cubs schedule;

November 5: Canada vs. Uganda

November 8: Uganda vs. Chile