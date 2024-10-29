Bogere plans to hold longer in firing chamber

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League may be starting its seventh match day today but the sacking season is already in full swing. Six coaches have already faced the axe and Wednesday, veteran Steven Bogere will become the newest face on the touchline as his Lugazi face off table-leaders Nec.

Bogere was appointed on a one-year contract to replace sacked Sadiq Ssempigi on Sunday, with high expectations that he could turn things around and add a brick to their planned long-term project.

However, his tenure largely depends on short-term results based on the club’s recent track record. Nicknamed ‘The Leaders”, Lugazi has been handled by five different coaches since October last year, signalling potential instability that Bogere will need to trade carefully.

“I have been brought in to develop talent but also get results,” Bogere told Daily Monitor following his appointment. His predecessor Ssempigi also echoed similar words on arrival but delivered on neither front.

To stay longer, Bogere has to take a fresh approach. In his early post-mortem report, the coach has promised to develop a working relationship with his assistants, something he believes his predecessor failed.

Rather than rushing for wholesale changes, Bogere wants to build on Oliver Mbekeka’s winning formulae starting today. Mbekeka made headlines last week after becoming the first woman to lead a topflight team when Lugazi beat Express 1-0.

“My main strategy is teamwork,” he explained. “I think it [Ssempigi’s tenure] failed because they were not working as a team but I have come to work with them.

“For now,” he added, “Mbekeka will be in charge but I will be there to guide because two days are too few to change anything.”

While Bogere is eyeing a winning start, in Kavumba Asaph Mwebaze is searching for the elusive win in his third match in charge of Mbale Heroes. The Mbale side travels to Kavumba to face Police on the back of a 1-0 loss to KCCA in Mbale four days back.