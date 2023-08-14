Bogere roars on after Bul get Villa scalp

One by one, Bul are animatedly knockout giants from the Fufa Super Eight tourney.

SC Villa seemed to have learned and forgotten nothing from Vipers 1-0 quarterfinal loss to Abbey Kikomeko's bullish outfit when they fell into the same trap on Mondday at the Fufa Technical Centre Njeru.

In fact, Dusan Stojanovic's Jogoos wheeled into the lead inside 30 minutes when right winger Peter Onzima finished of striker Ivan Bogere's pass that left Bul goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa for dead.

Bogere had just failed exploiting an open opportunity set up by Onzima when he reciprocated with an assist.

Bul were relentless even after going a goal down and were soo rewarded with a penalty opportunity after Villa right back Simon Mukisa hacked Reagan Kalyowa inside the area.

Sam Ssemakatte, did what he had done against Vipers, by calmly slotting the ball home.

Tensions increased at Njeru as both teams were resigned to sort themselves out via spotkicks.

Ssekamate, Benson Tahomera, Ronald Otti converted Bul’s first three kicks before Douglas Muganga hit the post to give the Jogoos faint hope.



Umar Lutalo had scored Villa’s first chance but Mutakubwa saved Ronald Ssekiganda’s kick to put the Blues under pressure.

Defender Douglas Muganga hit the post for Bul’s fourth before Patrick Kakande forced the match into the sudden-death kicks but Kenneth Semakula misses as Lawrence Tezikya and Ibrahim Mugulusi fired the edible oil-makers into the final.

Bul, embracing a total renaissance, advanced to the final after edging out Villa 6-5 in post-match penalties.

“We conceded the goal but recovered and capitalized on their mistakes to get back into the game and force the shootouts,” a relieved Kikomeko revealed.

Villa assistant coach Morley Byekwaso blamed his team for committing some school boy defensive errors but promised to rectify that before the new league season commences next month.

Villa will play the third-place place playoff.

Vipers Brazilian rescue

It was a test of character and squad depth for Leonard Martins Neiva's Vipers in the 1-0 win over Maroons yesterday at the St Mary's Stadium in Kitende.

The Fufa Super Eight classification contest provided the Venoms with the ample dress reversal they need before taking on Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy on Sunday in the Caf Champions League.

The Venoms largely used their second string side in anticipation of using their A-side in Wednesday's friendly match with south African gianst Mamelodi Sundowns and later Galaxy.

After 45 minutes of less action, Vipers Brazilian import Gian Carlo Rodriguez thunder home a belter from 22 years in a free-kick situation that caught Maroons goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo napping.

Fufa Super 8

Semis

Bul 1 (6) -1 (5) SC Villa

Sunday, August 20

KCCA vs. URA, Lugogo

Classification match

Vipers 1-0 Maroons

Friendly - Wednesday