Bogere wants to light up Qatar

James Bogere was once that small boy chasing a ball with nothing but dreams. But right now he stands among the stars whose small structure is expected to carry the weight of the dreams of 50 million people as Uganda Cubs prepare to debut at the Fifa U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

This is the first time the country that got independence in 1962 will be playing at a Fifa tournament.

It’s a dream come true to all the players in the camp but it will carry as much raw emotion for the lively forward who is coming to terms with the realization of a dream born on the rough pitches of Wairaka Village in Jinja District.

“This achievement personally means a lot because coming here for the World Cup is a big stage,” Bogere says with emotions engulfing him.

“We’re going to face good nations like Canada and France. It's a chance to show myself. You never know what can happen. Maybe I can get a good team because back in Uganda, I’m playing for an academy.”

Wiseman follows star

Bogere’s path to the world stage has been anything but easy. “I started playing for an academy called Oxford United under Coach Vasco,” he recalls.

“It was difficult waking up early in the morning, sometimes without anything to eat but you just had to keep going and believe.”

That belief carried him to Jinja District, where he joined Coach Boban Tamale’s Amerigo Youth Program. From there, Bogere’s talent and determination earned him opportunities at top youth academies and schools across Uganda.

James Bogere celebrates a goal. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

After completing primary school in Wairaka, he joined El Cambio Academy in Masaka, a turning point he vividly remembers. But unlike in the Bible story when the wise men came from the east and followed the star, this time the wiseman was coach Abbey Kakumirizi who went eastwards in search.

“There was a tournament called the Zein Cup in Jinja and a coach from El Cambio came to watch,” Bogere says. “We played against a team called Castilla and I scored five goals. After the game, the coach asked me ‘Can you come to El Cambio Academy for trials?’ That was a dream coming true. The next day, he talked to my family and they agreed. That’s when everything started changing for me.” By that time, he had moved to the famous Blessed Sacrament School in Masaka.

James Bogere races away to celebrate.

Breaking ranks

Bogere broke the ranks with no time as his talent earned him a call to the Uganda Cubs’squad for the 2024 Cecafa U17 tournament that also doubled as an Afcon qualifier. He went on to score seven goals in four games to win the golden boot.

“It was amazing for me,” he says proudly. Bogere went on to score his debut goal against Tanzania in the team’s 3-0 group victory before taking matters into his own hands with a brace as Uganda came from down to beat Gambia 2-1 in the crucial World Cup play-off that sent the team to Qatar.

“In Morocco, I was the Man of the match against Tanzania and Gambia, in the game which led us to the World Cup So it was amazing for me.”

Better preparation, Okello chemistry

Bogere feels Uganda is now ready for the big stage after the proper preparations by Fufa.

“This preparation has been different,” he explains. “We traveled early to Dubai and played against teams who are also going to the tournament. The level has been higher. Spending two weeks together has helped us bond and it’s been perfect.”

A big part of that bond lies in his attacking partnership with captain and playmaker Richard Okello.

Bogere makes the big call.

“My chemistry with Okello is simple, just about knowing what your teammate can do,” he says. “I know his abilities. We understand each other. I know what he wants and he knows what I want, so it’s easy to combine.”

Bigger dreams

This tournament has given birth to some of the World’s finest talents. From Emmanuel Petit in France’s 1998 World beaters to Spain’s septet of Casillas, Xavi, Pepe Reina, Iniesta, Fernando Torres, Fàbregas and David Silva in South Africa 2010 to Argentina’s golden gloves of Emiliano Martínez in Qatar 2022, the U-17 World Cup has acted as a doorway to success. He knows what is at stake.

“It’s where everyone is watching. It’s my chance to show what I can do because you never know it might never come again. I have to use it. This is my moment to fight for my country’s flag.”

Back home in Wairaka, his mother Jane Ajiambo and the late father Hannington Nantamu, remain central to his story.

Name: James Bogere

Position: Striker

D.o.B: February 2 2008

Club: Masaka Sunshine FC, Blessed Sacrament Kimanya

Achievements: 2024 Cecafa U17 top scorer; Uganda’s top scorer at Afcon U17 with three goals; scored the winner that took Uganda to World Cup





2025 Fifa U-17 World Cup

Host country: Qatar

Dates: November 3–27

Uganda Cubs schedule;

November 5: Canada vs. Uganda

November 8: Uganda vs. Chile