Bogey Kyetume host Kitara

Kitara are feeling the pressure in the race for promotion in the Startimes Fufa Big League and could once again hit another bump on Thursday when they travel to Mukono to face Kyetume.

The Royals have managed only two away victories against Lugazi and Nec but will be left in an uncomfortable position if they fail to get results today as their competitors return to their fortress.

Their strength this season is largely down to their home form, where they’ve won 11 out of 13 games, but even that appears to have deserted them after relying on a late John Kisaakye brace to retain a point against Mbarara City a week ago.

“We shall do our best to see that we try and win some away games but even then, our opponents are not winning and that’s why we’re on top of the table,” Ssimbwa sounded bleak on his team’s chances away from home.

Kyetume’s recent form should add more worries to Ssimbwa’s fears. The team has struggled for the better part of the season but a run of two wins has boosted their odds of survival and dragged them into the top 10.

The Slaughters have not lost a game at Nakisunga against the promotion chasers beating Nec and Mbarara City after sharing spoils with Police. They’re now ninth with 33 points, five above the red zone.

“I’ve worked on the players' mental strength because we’re not doing well financially. We’re going to play Kitara like a final, just like any other team that’ll come our way because we need the points,” Kyetume’s coach David Mutono said ahead of the game.

Kitara lead the table with 48 points, Nec and Mbarara City, who host Booma and Luweero United in Bugolobi and Kakyeka, follow closely with 47 and 45.

StarTimes Fufa Big League

Thursday fixtures – 4 pm

Nec vs. Booma, Bugolobi Coffee (Live on Fufa TV)

Mbarara City vs. Luweero United, Kakyeka

Ndejje University vs. Soroti City, Arena of vision - Ndejje

Kyetume vs. Kitara, Nakisunga Grounds

Kataka vs. Northern Gateway, Mbale