Bombo, Habanon clash for East Africa slot in Odilo final

Habanon Quality Academy will not only be going for the ultimate prize but also seek revenge on their Bombo Road neighbours Bombo Umea as the two face today in the final of the Fufa Odilo Primary Schools Championship girls edition in Njeru

The Kawempe side started the tournament on a positive beating Kivubuka from Eastern 3-0 but faltered to lose and force a draw to Bombo and Ngora in the second and final group games. However, they went through thanks to a better goal difference to Ngora's after both finishing with four points.

Their hero and tournament leading scorer Halima Mupyanga again rose to the occasion yesterday with a first half brace that ended Oasis clean run in the second semi-final.

"We had a mixed start but stabilised as we progressed," Amina Kobusingye, 22 and youngest coach at the tournament, commented after the victory.

"The result will motivate the girls more especially now that we face the only team that has beaten us."

Bombo, who are the only team yet to taste defeat nor concede a goal beat Nyakatooma III from Bushenyi 2-0 in the first semi-final. Marble Adong and Patricia Nakanjako scored in either half.

"The main difference between my team and the rest is that we prepared very well and instilled confidence in the girls. We played them [Habanon] in the groups and believe we'll go on to win it," Edward Lugolobi, the head coach of the Bombo side said after reaching the final.

"We came with our eyes on Arusha [for the East Africa] and that's the morale we're going with to the finals," he added.





FUFA ODILO TOURNAMENT

Wednesday results



Plate semi-final

Ngora Girls 2-0 Bwabya

Otino Waa 2-0 Kivubuka

Semi-finals

Bombo Umea 2-0 Nyakatooma III



Oasis 0-2 Habanom Quality