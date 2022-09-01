Bombo Umea win inaugural Fufa girls Odilo championship

KAMPALA. Umea are the inaugural winners of the Fufa Odilo Primary Schools girls championship after beating Habanon Quality Academy 4-3 in penalties in the final played yesterday in Njeru.

The Bombo side went into the final as favourites after winning all their previous games without conceding a goal but were unable to crack Habanon Quality's tight defence in normal time sending the match into shootouts.

The golden boot winner Halima Mupyangu and Lilian Nabukeera opened the shootouts well for Habanon but Shida Nakasaga and Trina Nakawuchi failed to convert giving Bombo the advantage.

Sarah Mupyanga, Patricia Nakanjako, Hasna Babirye and Getrude Nanteza converted for Bombo.

"We came well prepared for the tournament and the final match," Jessica Namanda, the assistant head coach of Bombo said after the win.

"The players followed the instructions but above all we had good teamwork and discipline. We are confident that we shall represent the country well in the regional games," she added.

Agatha Muhoozi and Halima Mupyanga both from Habanon were crowned the most valuable player and top scorer respectively as Evon Kemigisha from Bombo Umea went home with the golden glove. Mupyanga scored five goals while Kemigisha kept a clean sheet in the entire tournament.

Nyakatooma III from Bushenyi district beat Arua's Oasis 2-0 to settle for bronze. Oasis won the fair play award.