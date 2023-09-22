Booma, Jinja North settle for routine draw in opener

Jinja North United came from a goal down in the first half to force a 1-all draw in the opening match of the 2023/24 betPawa Fufa Big League at the Masindi Stadium on Thursday.

The match was largely uninspiring, with both sides trading carefully on a pitch that didn't allow the ball to flow as they opted for long balls.

Former Bul striker Dickson Niwamanya capitalised on Joseph Kiiza's clumsy defending before chipping in to unlock the game after 15 minutes.

Jinja North's Sadiq Ssempijji made an early second-half substitution bringing in experienced left-back Hakim Magombe.

The defender proved his worth by intercepting a ball before laying for Johnson Ssenyonga to set up Salim Huud for a shot. Muhindo spilled the ball, allowing Bronson Nsubuga to rush through and bury in the 46th minute.

"We struggled to match them in the second half because of fitness. We started the preseason a bit late compared to them and that could be seen in the second half when we struggled to move," Mark Twinamasiko, the Booma head coach bemoaned.

The two sides have registered the same result in all their three meetings since last season. Jinja North's Sadiq Ssempijji was satisfied with the point away after promising to be conservative away.

"We started slowly but grew into the game even though we struggled to play on the pitch. We're contented with the point as we go back to face Police at home," Ssempijji said after the draw.