Booma lead the way as Veterans usher Nkata

Booma has made their intentions for promotion in this season’s Fufa Big League known after opening an early four-point gap with a 1-0 away victory at Kigezi Homeboyz over the weekend.

The side under former Nec’s promotion winning coach Michael ‘Skills’ Lukyamuzi grabbed the win through John Bosco Ssempijja’s early 33rd-minute strike.

“It was so close but we thank God for the early goal,” Lukyamuzi said after the narrow result.

“They came at us but our goalkeeper was good though we also missed several opportunities on the other end that could have made it better,” he added.

The result came as a disappointment for Kigezi who had received a Shs20m boost from Macro Hardware a day before the match.

In Kitara, coach Paul Nkata started his reign at Buhimba United Saints on a positive note with a 3-0 victory over Myda.

Veteran striker Hassan Kikoyo scored for the Saints with his first touch of the game to sum up the win after coming on the 87th minute.

Kikoyo replaced earlier goal scorer and former Kitara marksman Derrick Byabacwezi. Former Nec and Mbale Heroes striker Farouk Ssekaayi scored the opening goal.

Booma lead the table with 12 points, four ahead of Onduparaka and Gaddafi after five outings.

Onduparaka leapfrogged Gaddafi to second after beating the Soldier Boys 2-0 in Arua. Ezra Bida scored the opening goal for the Caterpillars after planting in a 20th minute penalty after coach-player Ceasar Okhuti had been brought down in the box.

Junior Andama sealed the win with a beautiful half-volley in the 67th minute to condemn their former coach Allan Kabonge to his first loss of the season at the newly-rebranded Gaddafi.

Earlier in the weekend, George Nsiimbe’s Kiyinda Boys failed to capitalize on their home advantage sharing spoils with Arua Hills in a goalless draw. The result leaves them fourth with eight points as the Arua side now in Gulu remain just a place above the red line on goal difference.