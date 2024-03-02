Botes: We are headed for war

Uganda's U-20 side Queen Cranes are "headed for war" at the March 8-24 All Africa Games, according to coach Sheryl Botes.

The competition is for eight teams, which Caf resolved on January 24 would be the ones that participated in the fourth qualifying round of the Fifa U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022.

The draw therefore pit Uganda against East African rivals Tanzania and Ethiopia then to further complicate the group added tormentors Ghana.

During that qualification campaign Uganda earned a first round bye then ousted Kenya 10-3 and South Africa 1-0 on aggregate in the second and third round qualifiers then lost 7-1 to Ghana at the penultimate stage. Ghana eventually beat Ethiopia, who had also ousted Tanzania in the fourth round, 5-1 on aggregate to go to Costa Rica.

However, Uganda met both Tanzania and Ethiopia in the regional Cecafa U-20 Women Championship that year. The Queen Cranes beat Tanzania 1-0 then lost to Ethiopia 3-2 after leading 2-0 at halftime in the final game of the round robin competition. Ethiopia duly won the competition.

"We have watched some games including those Uganda was involved in with our opponents just to get a bit of understanding of how they play," Botes said.

"All three teams pose different challenges and that is why we had to build up our intensity in training. I have been telling the players that we are headed for war," Botes said.

Chopping board



Botes called up 48 players and was quick to drop 23. Only 22 remained in camp by the time they played a friendly with She Corporate on Wednesday. Unfortunately, some of those based out of the country like Fauzia Najjemba, Daphine Nyayenga and Aisha Nantongo did not travel but Gloria Namugerwa, who is based in DRC was expected.

Those dropped included players that have been key elements in this group since it's 2019 trip for the Cosafa U-17 Women Championships in Comoros. These include Hadijah Nandago, Samalie Nakacwa, Kevin Nakacwa, Zaitun Namaganda and Kamiyat Naigaga.

Botes says she hinged her selection around those who could cope with the intensity of her training and the need to build a physically pronounced team.

"We are also working on two formations. One that is very defensive and another that allows us to attack," Botes said after the friendly in which her first team won 3-1 and the second team, which played 60 minutes won 1-0.

"The first team won 3-1 but maybe they were a bit under pressure and could not keep the ball well.

The second team kept the ball better but the aim for the friendly today was to work on some defensive aspects of the game.

We have to build our attack too in the coming days and we will hopefully have another friendly on Saturday," she added.

Squad building



In the friendly, it was clear that the coach is trying to find new solutions.

She tried out midfielder Phiona Nabulime in defence while striker Lillian Kasuubo was deployed as a wide forward on the right.

Dorcus Lwalisa was assesses as an option in midfield while Latifah Nakasi was handed a creative role behind Juliet Nalukenge. The latter, however, struggled to find sharpness but eventually grew into the game in the end.

Botes is far from setting her side but with the versatility of some of the players, it doesn't seem to be a Herculean task for the South African coach.

All Africa Games



Women's Football



Group A: Uganda, Ethiopia, Ghana, Tanzania



Group B: Nigeria, Morocco, Cameroon, Senegal



Provisional Squad



Goalkeepers: Sharon Kaidu (UMHS Lubaga), Esther Akujo (She Maroons), Halimah Kasuubo (Wakiso Hill), Cecilia Kamuli (Tooro Queens).

Defenders: Shakirah Nankwanga (Kawempe Muslim), Harima Kanyago (UCU Lady Cardinals), Catherine Wujja (Rines SS), Sumaya Komuntale, Patricia Akiror (Kampala Queens), Dorcus Lwalisa (Olila High School), Sumaya Nabuto (Isra Academy)

Midfielders: Krusum Namutebi, Phiona Nabulime( Kawempe), Shamirah Nalugya (Kampala Queens) Shamusa Najjuma (UMHS), Eva Nagayi (Rines)

Forwards: Latifah Nakasi (UMHS), Margret Kunihira (Ceasiaa Queens, Tanzania), Zainah Nandede, Catherine Nagadya, Lillian Kasuubo (Kampala Queens), Juliet Nalukenge (Apollon Ladies, Cyprus), Immaculate Kizza (She Maroons)

Released:

Goalkeepers: Olga Lukia Butiru (Asubo), Nuru Babirye Nakyanzi (Royal Giants)



Defenders: Sharifah Nakimera, Claire Hilda Kebirungi, Ritah Mushimire, Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim), Patricia Nakyanzi Nakato (Rines), Asia Nakibuuka, Patience Nabulobi, Winfred Kwatulira (Kampala Queens), Winnie Nakanwagi (Makerere University), Harriet Angora (St. Noa)