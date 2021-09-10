Bouyant Red Eagles  return to table of men

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

It is 24 years since Express made their maiden Caf Champions League appearance in the then revamped competition.

Back in July 1997, Express were given a rude welcome to the elite class with 5-2 walloping by Caps of Zimbabwe.

The 4-2 reverse triumph in Kampala mattered less as they limped out 7-6 on aggregate.

The Uganda Premier League and Cecafa Kagame Cup champions are zestfully back on the biggest stage of African football to bury the omens.

That opportunity presents itself against a familiar foe - Al Merrikh of Sudan.

Not since the 2008 Caf Confederation Cup first round exit has Wasswa Bbosa’s side been part of the top table.

This afternoon at the St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende, Express will seek to get their second victory over the Sudanese giants since the famous 2-0 second leg of the Africa Cup Winners Cup/ Caf Confederations Cup in 1993 in Kampala.

Merrikh has dominated five clashes in various competitions - losing only once.

Bbosa is aware of the visitors supremacy and vast acquaintance of Ugandan football having played Vipers in their last visit at the same stadium.

Renewed vigour

“We know they are more experienced than us but we want to put pressure on them at home and gain the lead,” he revealed.

Merrikh are never shy to exhibit their attacking free-flowing football even on away soil - and Bbosa hinted at beating them at their own game.

“We have been working on polishing our attack because we want to score more goals.That said, we shall be cautious not to concede at home,” Bbosa, a safety-first minded coached said.

He will most likely stick to Enoch Walusimbi, Arthur Kigundu, Issa Lumu and Murushid Juuko in defence as Joel Mutakubwa minds the net.

With the arrival of new signings Nicholas Kasozi, Joseph Akandanwaho and Deus Bukenya, it is highly possible that Bbosa’s hand may be forced to alter the usual midfield trio of Abel Eturude, Mahd Kakooza and Muzamir Mutyaba.

He will bank on Charles Musiige, Martin Kizza, Godfrey Lwesibawa, George Ssenkaaba and Eric Kambale for goals.

Al Merrikh gaffer Ibrahim Hussein has kept his cards close to his chest even when his side arrived in Kampala on Monday.

Word is rife that Bbosa, a Caf B license holder will be backed up on the bench by Caf A certified coach Simon Kirumira.

After the return leg in Khartoum on September 17, the overall winner will face the victor between Akonangui FC of Equatorial Guinea and Zanaco of Zambia in the second round.

Caf champs leauge

Playing Today - 4pm

Caf Champions League

Express VS Al Merrikh (Sudan)

St. Mary’s Stadium-Kitende

Return leg - September 17

Al Merrikh VS Express

Omdurman Al Merrikh Stadium



MATCH OFFICIALS

Souleiman Ahmed - Referee (Djibouti)

Rachid Wais - Assistant Referee (Djibouti)

Robleh Dirir - Assistant Referee (Djibouti)

Mohamed Diraneh - Fourth Official (Djibouti)

David Gikonyo Mwangi - Commissioner (Kenya)

James Sekajugo - COVID-19 Officer (Uganda)



