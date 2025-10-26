Boycott blues fading as giants find their grove

The dust raised by the early-season boycott is finally settling - and in its wake, the Uganda Premier League (UPL) is finding a fascinating rhythm.

Four rounds in, the campaign is shaping into a fierce contest of redemption, resurgence, and early surprises, even before reigning champions Vipers throw their hat into the ring.



While newcomers Buhimba United Saints still cling to the summit with nine points from four matches, their dream run met a rude awakening on Thursday in Njeru.

Hosts Bul - calm, clinical, and composed - handed the league leaders their first defeat of the season in a commanding 3-0 victory.



Ibrahim Mugulusi opened the scoring in the 17th minute before Seiri Arigumaho doubled the advantage on 32 minutes from Aprem Martin’s deft assist.

Six minutes later, Jerome Kirya sealed the rout, connecting beautifully with Hillary Onek’s delivery. The result propelled Bul to second place with eight points - just one behind Buhimba - and restored confidence after their earlier slip against Mbarara City.

KCCA delight

In Nakivubo, KCCA showed grit and maturity to edge rivals Express FC 1-0 in a tense Thursday night clash that underlined their title intent.

Even without co-coach Brian Ssenyondo (currently in Qatar with the Uganda U-17 side), Jackson Magera orchestrated a well-drilled performance.

After surviving a few first-half scares, the Kasasiro Boys struck in the 71st minute when Sammy Ssebaduka rose highest to nod home from Joel Sserunjogi’s corner.

The result lifted KCCA to third on eight points, level with Bul but behind on goal difference.

UPPC rise



If Buhimba’s rise has been the story of the season, Abdallah Mubiru’s Entebbe UPPC are quietly scripting their own fairytale.

The Bugonga-based newcomers stunned Nec 1-0 on Saturday, courtesy of Samuel Kawawa’s 60th-minute strike off Gift Odong’s teasing cross.

That victory - their second of the season - lifted them to fourth with seven points, while Nec continue to flounder under interim boss James Odoch, still winless in 13th place.

Jogoo revival



Elsewhere, record champions SC Villa finally got their campaign off the ground with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Police on Friday at the Fufa Stadium, Kadiba.

After falling behind to Bedia Djuma Ikambi’s header in the 22nd minute, the Jogoos rallied through Geoffrey Gagganga’s clever lob before Charles Lwanga struck in stoppage time to seal their first win of the season.

With four points from three games, coach Zeljko Kovacevic will hope this marks the true beginning of their revival.



In Hoima, Kitara edged Mbarara City 3-2 in a five-goal thriller, thanks to Wahab Gadafi’s last-gasp penalty, while URA and Lugazi shared a dull 0-0 stalemate in Najjembe — only notable for the sibling coaching face-off between Steven Bogere (Lugazi) and Alex Isabirye (URA).

Fans back!



Most encouragingly, fans have returned to the terraces in large numbers, injecting long-missing life into Uganda’s top-flight after weeks of uncertainty.

And with the much-anticipated ‘Entebbe Road’ derby between Vipers and Entebbe UPPC set for November 1 at St. Mary’s Stadium-Kitende, the UPL’s new chapter promises even more fireworks.



The boycott storm has cleared. The league, at long last, is alive and kicking.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Bul 3-0 Buhimba United



Express 0-1 KCCA

Entebbe UPPC 1-0 Nec

Kitara 3-2 Mbarara City



SC Villa 2-1 Police