Brace for traffic disruption during Chan 2024

The Directorate of Traffic Police has issued detailed traffic guidelines to be followed during the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2025.

According to Traffic Directorate spokesperson Michael Kananura, Uganda will host CHAN from August 2 to 29, 2025. The biannual football tournament, organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), will take place in Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania.

Kananura explained that traffic patterns in and around Kampala and Entebbe will be affected due to increased vehicular movement involving teams, delegates, and guests. He noted that preparations for the tournament have faced several challenges, given that this is the first time a continental event of such magnitude will be jointly hosted by three countries. However, he assured the public that by August 2, the tournament will kick off smoothly.

The matches will be played at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole. Teams and officials will follow designated routes from Entebbe International Airport to their hotels. Those going to Mestil Hotel in Nsambya will use the Kampala–Entebbe Expressway, connect to the Northern Bypass, proceed through Bwaise Interchange, Kubiri Roundabout, and Marabu, then join Yusuf Lule Road, pass Jinja Traffic Lights and Punjan, connect to Mukwano Roundabout, and continue via Mukwano Road to Mestil Hotel.

Teams heading to Serena Hotel in Kampala will take the Kampala–Entebbe Expressway, join the Northern Bypass, proceed through Bwaise Interchange, Kubiri Roundabout, and Marabu Traffic Lights, then use Yusuf Lule Road to Fairway Traffic Lights at the Golf Course, pass the former Nakumatt Roundabout and UBC Roundabout, and finally reach Serena Hotel.

Delegations bound for Speke Resort Munyonyo will connect from the airport to the Kampala–Entebbe Expressway, take the Kajjansi Interchange, and proceed directly to Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Those going to Skyz Hotel in Naguru will take the Kampala–Entebbe Expressway, connect to the Northern Bypass, proceed through Bwaise Roundabout, take Binaisa Road, pass Marabu Traffic Lights, continue to Kira Road Police Station, then join Bukoto Road, and arrive at Skyz Hotel.

Visitors staying at FUFA Hotel in Kisaasi will take the Kampala–Entebbe Expressway, proceed to the Northern Bypass, pass through Bwaise Interchange, continue to Kisaasi Roundabout, and access FUFA Hotel in Kisaasi.

Routes have also been designated to training grounds. Teams training at Mandela National Stadium Annex in Namboole will connect from their hotels via Yusuf Lule Road, pass Marabu Traffic Lights, proceed through Kubiri Roundabout and Kalerwe Roundabout, connect to the Northern Bypass, proceed to Namboole Roundabout, and enter through the stadium’s main gate.

Teams training at Wankulukuku Stadium will connect from their hotels via the Northern Bypass, proceed through Busega Roundabout, take Natete Traffic Lights, connect to Kabusu Traffic Lights, slope to Wankulukuku, and access the stadium.

Those training at KISU Grounds in Bukoto will connect from their hotels via Mulago Traffic Lights, proceed to Kubiri Traffic Lights, pass Kalerwe Flyover, connect to Kyebando–Bukoto Roundabout, and continue to KISU Playground.

Teams training at FUFA Stadium, Kadiba Mengo, will connect from their hotels via Mulago Traffic Lights, proceed to Wandegeya Traffic Lights, use Makerere Road, then Balintuma Road, and arrive at Kadiba Stadium in Mengo.

Those training at Kyambogo University Playground will travel from their hotels via Jinja Road Traffic Lights at Punjan, proceed along Jinja Road to Kyambogo Junction near the Ministry of Works, and enter Kyambogo University Playground.

Movement to Hotels

Mestil Hotel, Nsambya: From the airport → Kampala–Entebbe Expressway → Northern Bypass → Bwaise Interchange → Kubiri Roundabout → Marabu → Yusuf Lule Road → Jinja Traffic Lights → Punjan → Mukwano Roundabout → Mukwano Road → Mestil Hotel.

From the airport → Kampala–Entebbe Expressway → Northern Bypass → Bwaise Interchange → Kubiri Roundabout → Marabu → Yusuf Lule Road → Jinja Traffic Lights → Punjan → Mukwano Roundabout → Mukwano Road → Mestil Hotel. Serena Hotel, Kampala: From the airport → Entebbe Expressway → Northern Bypass → Bwaise Interchange → Kubiri Roundabout → Marabu Traffic Lights → Yusuf Lule Road → Fairway Traffic Lights (Golf Course) → former Nakumatt Roundabout → UBC Roundabout → Serena Hotel.

From the airport → Entebbe Expressway → Northern Bypass → Bwaise Interchange → Kubiri Roundabout → Marabu Traffic Lights → Yusuf Lule Road → Fairway Traffic Lights (Golf Course) → former Nakumatt Roundabout → UBC Roundabout → Serena Hotel. Speke Resort Munyonyo: From the airport → Kampala–Entebbe Expressway → Kajjansi Interchange → Speke Resort Munyonyo.

From the airport → Kampala–Entebbe Expressway → Kajjansi Interchange → Speke Resort Munyonyo. Skyz Hotel, Naguru: From the airport → Entebbe Expressway → Northern Bypass → Bwaise Roundabout → Binaisa Road → Marabu Traffic Lights → Kira Road Police Station → Bukoto Road → Skyz Hotel.

From the airport → Entebbe Expressway → Northern Bypass → Bwaise Roundabout → Binaisa Road → Marabu Traffic Lights → Kira Road Police Station → Bukoto Road → Skyz Hotel. FUFA Hotel, Kisaasi: From the airport → Entebbe Expressway → Northern Bypass → Bwaise Interchange → Kisaasi Roundabout → FUFA Hotel, Kisaasi.

Routes to Training Grounds

Mandela National Stadium Annex, Namboole: From hotels → Yusuf Lule Road → Marabu Traffic Lights → Kubiri Roundabout → Kalerwe Roundabout and Interchange → Northern Bypass → Namboole Roundabout → Mandela National Stadium Main Gate.

From hotels → Yusuf Lule Road → Marabu Traffic Lights → Kubiri Roundabout → Kalerwe Roundabout and Interchange → Northern Bypass → Namboole Roundabout → Mandela National Stadium Main Gate. Wankulukuku Stadium: From hotels → Northern Bypass → Busega Roundabout → Natete Traffic Lights → Kabusu Traffic Lights → slope to Wankulukuku → stadium.

From hotels → Northern Bypass → Busega Roundabout → Natete Traffic Lights → Kabusu Traffic Lights → slope to Wankulukuku → stadium. KISU Grounds, Bukoto: From hotels → Mulago Traffic Lights → Kubiri Traffic Lights → Kalerwe Flyover → Kyebando–Bukoto Roundabout → KISU Playground.

From hotels → Mulago Traffic Lights → Kubiri Traffic Lights → Kalerwe Flyover → Kyebando–Bukoto Roundabout → KISU Playground. FUFA Stadium, Kadiba Mengo: From hotels → Mulago Traffic Lights → Wandegeya Traffic Lights → Makerere Road → Balintuma Road → Kadiba Stadium, Mengo.

From hotels → Mulago Traffic Lights → Wandegeya Traffic Lights → Makerere Road → Balintuma Road → Kadiba Stadium, Mengo. Kyambogo University Playground: From hotels → Jinja Road Traffic Lights at Punjan → Jinja Road → Kyambogo Junction at Ministry of Works → Kyambogo University Playground.

Training Venues

Mandela National Stadium Annex, Namboole

Wankulukuku Stadium

KISU Grounds, Bukoto

FUFA Grounds, Kadiba Mengo

Kyambogo University Playground

Main Matches Venue:

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Traffic Diversions

Naalya: Trucks diverted to Kyaliwajjala–Ssonde Road

Trucks diverted to Kyaliwajjala–Ssonde Road Seeta: Trucks redirected to Namugongo Road

Trucks redirected to Namugongo Road Kinawataka: No truck access to Kireka

No truck access to Kireka Bweyogerere: Vehicles rerouted to Kinawataka Road (near Jokas Hotel)

Vehicles rerouted to Kinawataka Road (near Jokas Hotel) Kireka Trading Centre: No vehicle access from Hared Petrol Station

No vehicle access from Hared Petrol Station Kireka–Jokas stretch: Pedestrians only

Parking Arrangements at Namboole

VIP Parking: Southern Wing of the stadium (accredited vehicles only)

Southern Wing of the stadium (accredited vehicles only) General Parking: Directed by Traffic Police

Directed by Traffic Police Accreditation Required: All vehicles entering restricted areas must have valid accreditation