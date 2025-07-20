Brace for VAR at CHAN

Football fans are on the cusp of a technological revolution as East Africa prepares to host the 2024 African Nations Championship (Chan), where the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be deployed for the very first time on Ugandan soil.

This landmark adoption, coupled with goal-line technology, is set to elevate the integrity and quality of the games in line with global standards.

The development was confirmed by Caf Competitions Officer Serge Aussume during a Local Organizing Committee (LOC) last year.

"VAR will enhance the integrity and quality of the games, aligning with global football standards," Aussume told the delegates. He assured that Caf will collaborate closely with local organizing committees to guarantee the necessary equipment and facilities are in place for VAR's successful deployment.

Following the conclusion of the Chan tournament, the advanced officiating equipment will remain in Uganda, paving the way for its continued use in domestic competitions.

However, of the 18 Video Match Officials (VMOs) set to oversee the tournament, none will be Ugandan.

VAR's growing footprint

The introduction of VAR for CHAN 2024 is part of a broader trend across African football. While still relatively new compared to European leagues, the technology is gaining traction on the continent. Morocco was a pioneer, implementing VAR in its domestic league as early as 2019, followed by Egypt in 2020. Since then, several other nations have either adopted or are in the process of adopting VAR for their top-tier competitions.

Countries like Mauritania, Benin, and Ivory Coast have embraced VAR in their domestic leagues, particularly in West Africa. In East Africa, Tanzania has utilised the technology in its Premier League, and Rwanda recently debuted VAR in a community youth cup match. South Africa is also set to officially introduce VAR into its domestic league starting next season, with plans for the system to be available in all COSAFA tournaments.

Caf itself has been instrumental in promoting VAR's integration, deploying it in all 28 matches of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in 2022, marking it as the first women's competition in Africa.

Caf has invested in training programs. In August 2024, CAF launched the CAF Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Academy Programme, aimed at training elite referees across its 54 member associations. This initiative includes workshops across Zonal Unions to equip African referees with the necessary expertise for VAR deployment in both international and national competitions.

VAR officials for CHAN