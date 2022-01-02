Brazil great Ronaldo tests positive for Covid

Brazilian legend Ronaldo. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ronaldo was also in Brazil's 1994 World Cup-winning squad and scored eight goals in seven matches when the Selecao won the title again in 2002.

Brazilian World Cup-winner Ronaldo tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, forcing him to cancel his appearance at celebrations for the 101st anniversary of his first-ever team, Cruzeiro, the club said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.