Bright Stars decisive in Vipers double dream

Asaph Mwebaze's Soltilo Bright Stars has a major role to play in the destiny of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title.

They host second placed Vipers on Tuesday at Kavumba Recreation Grounds and will visit KCCA, the other genuine title contender, on the last day of the league.

The other hair-raising subplot is that today's date will be a dress-rehearsal for next week's Vipers vs. Soltilo Bright Stars Stanbic Uganda Cup semifinals.

Put succinctly, the Stars have the potential to grant or smash Vipers' sprouting league and cup double talk.

Yet the grand plan for Vipers coach Alex Isabirye will be collecting maximum points to leapfrog leaders SC Villa at the apex.

The five-time league winners are a point short of SC Villa's 46-point tally with two games in hand.

This could be a crucial week in the title tilt with Vipers having to play Bright Stars today and Onduparaka on Friday in Arua before rivals KCCA and Villa return to action.

"I'm glad we won the KCCA game because I knew it wouldn't be easy. We waited for the moment and it came. Despite Jackson Mayanja's claims, we duly deserved to win the game.



"He (the KCCA coach) is a coach and not a referee to make such claims," Isabirye said after Vipers laboured to a 1-0 win over KCCA on Friday.

Mayanja had insinuated that the best team lost and the match referee Mashood Ssali aided the Venoms victory.

This courted him trouble as Fufa who have since summoned him before their investigation chambers.

Lest it is forgotten, Mwebaze was in the stands at St Mary's Stadium-Kitende and must have noted down a couple of details.

Sentamu delight

Everything is falling in place for Vipers at the moment as the majority of their pivotal players are forsaking the surgeon's table.

Striker Yunus Sentamu, who had netted six goals before recurring injuries took him down, returned to training much the glee of the Venoms.

Eight-goal hero and skipper Milton Karisa had joined Nigerian forward Abubakar Lawal in carrying the goal cross in his absence.

They visit ninth-placed Bright Stars with 32 points from 24 matches but are capable of springing up a surprise like they did in the first encounter at Kitende when they held Vipers to a barren draw.

Mwebaze's side live for the big matches and casualties like KCCA can attest.

Be sure they will die trying to dent Vipers' season aspirations.

Forwards Nelson Sentuka, Ibrahim Kasinde, Noordin Bunjo and Emma Loki will probe Vipers' backline that still misses the imposing impact of injured defender Livingston Mulondo.

At the Kakindu Stadium in Jinja, Wasswa Bbosa's Gaddafi will host in-form Maroons that has just devoured SC Villa.

The impressive Prison Warders have climbed to fifth with 36 points from 24 matches while Gaddafi are 11th with 29 points from the same number of games.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Tuesday fixtures

Soltilo Bright Stars vs. Vipers, 2pm (Kavumba)

Gaddafi vs. Maroons, 4pm (Kakindu)

Stanbic Uganda Cup semifinals

Vipers vs. Soltilo Bright Stars,

Police vs. Adjumani