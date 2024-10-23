Bright Stars hope to turn corner after tough spell

Second-from-bottom Soltilo Bright Stars are looking to turn a corner after a disappointing run of form, and their spirited late draw against the reigning StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions SC Villa last week could be the catalyst they need.

The 2-2 draw, which saw them snatch a point from the jaws of defeat, has undoubtedly buoyed their spirits and given them a much-needed confidence boost.

However, they must be mindful that their next opponents, Livingstone Mbabazi's Mbarara City, are no pushovers and will be eager to capitalize on any slip-ups.

Despite failing to secure victories against Wakiso Giants, URA, Police, KCCA, and SC Villa, Bright Stars coach Joseph Mutyaba remains optimistic about their chances of finally registering a league triumph.

He acknowledges the daunting nature of Mbarara City's attack, but insists that his team is capable of overcoming the challenge and securing a much-needed win.

Gradual rise

"We are not in a rush because there are still many games to go. We have not won in the first five league matches because the pre-season wasn't good, but we are gradually catching up after every game," he revealed.

Bright Stars exhibited a degree of cohesion and attacking patterns through midfielders Shafik Kakande, Marvin Youngman, and Nordin Bunjo in the second half during their match against SC Villa at Wankulukuku.

However, their forward line, led by Nelson Senkatuka, was once again let down by a worrying lack of efficiency. Senkatuka's profligacy in front of goal has been a recurring theme in their matches this season.

Against Mbarara City, a team known for their defensive solidity, Bright Stars will need to impose their game on the visitors at Kavumba Grounds if they are to sniff victory.

Mutyaba emphasized; "My team is getting better with time. I'm confident that anytime we shall get the first win because our main focus has been on the way we are playing."

Mbarara City currently occupy the tenth position in the league table with six points from five matches. In contrast, Soltilo Bright Stars find themselves languishing in fifteenth place with a mere three points from a possible 15.