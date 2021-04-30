Bright Stars outshine KCCA

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

A return of 13 points from 15 is a good run of form by any standard measure.

When seven of those points are accumulated in three consecutive games against three of the top four teams in the Startimes Uganda Premier League (UPL) makes it even better.

That is the situation Soltilo Bright Stars currently find themselves in after putting KCCA to the sword in a 2-0 victory as match-day 21 concluded at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo yesterday.

The result helped Bright Stars climb to sixth position with 33 points and within four of fourth placed KCCA much to the delight of head coach Baker Mbowa.

"We knew we had a largely inexperienced team and results would take long to come. But we did not rest mid season and the work we have put in is starting to show," Mbowa said of his team's improved form in the second round.

Their biggest attribute remains being a closely knit unit that works hard for each other but also retains the ability to produce fine individual moments.

Those characteristics were on show yesterday as they matched their more illustrious moments before striking with two late blows.

The captain and diminutive playmaker Methodius Jjungu forced Peter Magambo into a foul to give chance to the powerfully built Sam Ssekamate an opportunity to remind the few KCCA fans allowed into the ground of his ability to the strike the ball.

The striker is one of numerous players whose stints at Lugogo are hard to remember under Mike Mutebi but he did not disappoint this time with his long range effort defecting off Musa Ramathan and wrong foot goalkeeper Charles Lukwago.

Substitute Joseph Akandwanaho then made sure of the result after cutting in from the left to send a low low drive past Lukwago.

The result inflicted a first home defeat for KCCA coach Morley Byekwaso who has now lost two of the eight games he has been in charge in all competitions.

"We played well overall but our forwards were not efficient enough," Byekwaso noted.

UPL Result

KCCA 0-2 Bright Stars