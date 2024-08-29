Budding defender Odongo fired up by coveted Cranes call-up

After a solid season of playing his heart out in SC Villa's title winning StarTimes Uganda Premier League season, Arnold Odongo has finally had his dreams come true, earning a much anticipated call-up to the national team.

With unwavering confidence, he believes this could be his moment in the sun, asserting that he has diligently paid his dues and is ready to shine on the international stage.

He was a pivotal member of the Villa team that lost out to CBE of Ethiopia 3-2 in the Caf Champions League first preliminary round and now turns his focus to the national team.

"To a kid like me who comes from far away in Gulu, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I can't afford to lose. I will give it my whole," he said.

Odongo's chances of making the final squad look promising, as two key players - Kenneth Semakula (Club Africaine, Tunisia) and Halid Lwaliwa (Al Ain, Saudi Arabia) are set to miss the upcoming away match against South Africa due to reported visa restrictions.

This unexpected turn of events opens the door for the budding star, who is now poised to step up and probably fill the void, making his case for a permanent spot on the team in coach paul put's Cranes rebuilding project.

Learning curve

Although he still has some rough edges on his game, his composure under pressure, combined with his gangly frame and ability to quickly learn and adapt, make him a formidable contender for a national team slot.

Additionally, his raw power and physical presence on the field offer exactly what the coach needs in a reliable defensive partner to support the team's first-choice center-back.

This mix of attributes positions him well to compete favorably for a regular place in the squad that also has experienced defenders like Timothy Awany and Bevis Mugabi.

Eager to seize this golden opportunity, the budding defender views his national team call-up, coupled with the upcoming league season, as a springboard to stardom.

The former Watoto Sports Academy, Watoto, Archers, Mawokota and Buddu and Mubs down to earth defender is eager to make his mark at the big stage.

He is prepared to juggle the demands of pursuing his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration (at Mubs) with his soccer career, fully committed to excelling in both arenas to achieve his dream of becoming a top-tier player.

His arrival comes at a crucial juncture for the national team, which is currently undergoing a defensive shake-up that saw some terrible defending against Algeria in June.

With looming challenges against formidable opponents like South Africa and Congo Brazzaville, Belgian Put is looking to add steel and stability to the backline.

Odongo's inclusion is seen as part of the strategy to bolster the squad’s resilience and ensure they can stand firm in these daunting upcoming matches.

Arnold Odong at a Glance