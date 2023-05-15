Buddo in control

They were never in doubt but a 2-2 draw against Dynamic SS in the opening game and another 1-1 tie with Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya, momentarily put two-time champions in a tight spot at the ongoing USSSA Boys Football Championship in Fort Portal City.

Playing in a group of death, Buddo were keen on advancing from the groups unbeaten and budding striker Denis Kisirkko, who has now scored six goals ensured that there is no drama as he scored a solitary goal in the 1-0 defeat against Amus College School in their do-or-die encounter on Monday.

Buddo now stands top of the group with 14 points followed by Fort Portal, who beat Dynamic SS Ssonde 1-0, with 13. Amus is third on 12 but the group could change with a petition against Fort Portal, who were docked points.

“What matters now is doing the basic thing, which is to get out of the group,” Simon Peter Mugerwa, the Buddo team coach, said. They play Mityana SS in their final group game on Tuesday.

Amus coach Nimrod Kintu is still confident of making history in the tournament.

“We are here for the trophy and a good start matters for us,” Kintu said. But he’s carrying a squad that is suffering from injuries probably caused by bumpy pitches and wet conditions.

Kitende beaten

11-time champions St Mary’s Kitende lost their first game in the school competition for the first time since 2009 when they were beaten by St Henry's Kitovu 2-1 on Sunday. But they recovered yesterday to win 2-0 against Nakaseke International.

Coincidentally, their last defeat was in Fort Portal against Tororo Progressive by a solitary long-range game.

“That loss meant was a wake-up call and we had had to show a reaction,” said Dan Male

Defender Ronald Madoi scored his second goal at the tournament with Olimi Nyarwa putting the icing on the cake.

The final group games will be played Tuesday with the finals on Saturday.

USSSA Boys' Football



Results

Amus 0-1 Buddo

Kibuli 2-0 Royal Giants

Kigumba Royal 4—St Mary’s Simbya

Fort Portal 1-0 Dynamic

Patongo Seed 2-3 Lakeside

Lokutei 4-1 Topa

Jipra 2-1 Panyandoli

Mityana 1-0 Victoria