Buddo in tight spot after late equalizer

It ended in tears! Last year in the Arua finals, Wakiso District champions Buddo SS left the pitch crying after dodgy officiating cost them a semifinal slot in the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA).

It was a similar scenario on Thursday as the two-time champions drew 2-2 against Dynamic SS Ssonde at Kichwamba Technical College.

Goalkeeper Ismail Yiga gifted both goals. The first was a long range strike he failed to control and the second, which was the last kick of the game, passed through his legs as he failed to control a meek shot from a free kick.

Although head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa was quick to defend Yoga, he was left to ponder what next.

"It was a team error. I cannot apportion it to the goal keeper alone as we failed to press. It was a lack of concentration that cost us. We now have to look forward to other games and hope we perform well," Mugerwa said.

Dynamic SS, who are appearing at the tournament for the second time by a wildcard invitation, were very impressive taking an early lead before Buddo recovered to take a 2-1 lead through in form Joseph Kizza and Jimmy Kalema.

Dynamic kept probing but it appeared business as usual until a last minute foul that levelled the game.

Dynamic coach Umar Ddumba hailed his team's fighting spirit.

"This is like a win for us. I am happy the boys did not give up until the last minute," Ddumba said.

Kibuli labour to win



In another game, 11-time champions Kibuli SS laboured to a 1-0 draw after an impressive show from Abim representatives Lotuke Seed.



Kibuli tried long passing but failed to breach Lotuke's defence until a defender handed the ball in the box to handle Kibuli a reprieve.



"What matters most at this stage is to win. We shall build on these three points," Kibuli coach Recoba Emuron said.

Lotuke lost the opening game by a similar score conceding another late penalty against Nganwa.

"We controlled the game so well and it's unfortunate we lost after putting up a great fight," Okello Mukasa, the head coach, said applauding his goal keeper Brian Okello, a fifth division player with Abim TC.

Elsewhere, St Kalemba SS Nazigo earned their first win at the tournament beating Bukedea Comprehensive 3-0.

Micah Ochen scored a brace with skilful midfielder Erias Kayima scoring a beauty lobing the ball over a still goal keeper.

Kawempe SS drew 0-0 with local school coach West Ville. Fort Portal SS beat Kimaanya 1-0.