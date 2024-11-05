Buddu face Masaza Cup curse

The 2024 Masaza Cup final at Namboole Stadium was a historic event, marked by the presence of the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. This was his first attendance at a Masaza Cup final since 2021, adding a royal touch to the already vibrant atmosphere.

The tournament, held against the backdrop of the highly-contested Coffee Bill, provided a much-needed distraction for the Buganda Kingdom. The final between Buddu and Kyaggwe was a thriller, with Buddu taking their third title.

Buddu face curse

Buddu now faces a daunting challenge. The three-time champions are the latest team to attempt a seemingly impossible task of keeping hold of the Masaza Cup, a feat that hasn’t been broken since 2004. For 20 years, all past winners have failed to retain their crown.

Simon Mugerwa, who won the trophy as head coach with Bulemeezi admits that "no champion can maintain their former standards."

The fact that Masaza Cup features a knockout format from the quarterfinals onwards means that teams rely heavily on the luck of the draw. Winning the group only provides immunity from meeting another group winner, though the knockout is an “open draw” where teams from the same group can meet again.

Buddu's journey to the final included a semifinal clash against Kyaddondo, a team they had already faced in the Bulange Group. Kyaggwe, one of the best-losers, overcame Ssingo, who had dominated their group stage encounters. The semifinal matchup between Buweekula and Kyaggwe was also a rematch from the Muganzirwazza group.

Another reason why teams struggle to defend their title is that the competition is very stiff. No team is head and shoulders above the others in the competition.

Masaza football is a big-money affair. Kyaggwe, for instance, at the semis offered Shs3.7m to the goal scorer. The best upcoming players are spread evenly throughout the various teams and that leads to close match-ups.

Kyaggwe had game in their hands

Kyaggwe may have lost to Buddu but the game was in their hands and that will be the most frustrating part for David Mutono and his technical team.

It wasn't like they were trying to chase the game or the referees made any contested calls, it was all very much controllable.

They played some really great football from the start and had a 15-minute period late on, where they thought they had control of the game, but made a couple of errors with some selfish play while Buddu's defenders worked hard all evening.

It was probably the best part watching them and not always knowing how they were going to play against Buddu.

The midfield gave Kyaggwe real momentum but it was frustrating looking at their strikers who probably were chasing individual glory and the monetary cash reward for any goals scored on the day.

Kyaggwe were undone by a late header and twice when Yusuf Mukwana tried to slalom into Buddu's defence.

The Lions roars

In recent years, Nnaalinnya Dr. Agnes Christine Nabaloga has represented the Kabaka at major sports events. This led to speculation about the Kabaka's health and concerns among his loyal subjects.

A recent photograph of the Kabaka touring land in Kaazi, the first public appearance since his return from Namibia, sparked excitement among his loyal subjects. When he made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Masaza Cup final, the crowd erupted in cheers.

Kyagwe fans at the game.

His presence electrified the crowd and alleviated concerns about his health. While he did not perform the usual kick-off or award ceremonies, his attendance was a reassuring sign for his subjects.

Return to Namboole

The highlight of this year's Masaza Cup was the announcement of its return to the newly refurbished Mandela National Stadium at Namboole in Kyaddondo Sub-County.

Namboole was the magical home of the Masaza Cup until the onset of the Covid-19 Pandemic in 2020. To mitigate the spread of the virus, the tournament was relocated to Fufa Technical centre Njeru, St Mary's Stadium Kitende, and Wankulukuku. None could match the colour and magic of Namboole.

Returning to Namboole rekindled the excitement associated with the tournament.

Traditionally, Buganda owns the Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku but it's small to be able to host the usually large number of fans that attend the final.

Namboole provides the perfect stage for the tournament's passionate fans and talented players. The larger capacity of the stadium enhances the fan experience.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Third place: Kyaddondo 1-3 Buweekula

Final: Buddu 1-0 Kyaggwe

Former winners

2004: Ggomba

2005: Mawokota

2006: Kooki

2007: Mawokota

2008: Kyaddondo

2009: Ggomba

2010: Not held

2011: Buluuli

2012: Bulemeezi

2013: Mawokota

2014: Ggomba

2015: Ssingo

2016: Buddu

2017: Ggomba

2018: Ssingo

2019: Bulemeezi

2021: Ggomba

2022: Buddu

2023: Busiro

2023: Bulemeezi