Buddu joins Gomba in exit door

The 2025 Airtel Masaza Cup will crown a new champion this year after title holders Buddu were eliminated from the tournament on Saturday. Buddu join five-time champions Gomba, who had an early exit after a dismal performance.

Buddu's hopes of setting a new record were dashed after a 1-0 loss away to Ssese, sealing their fate. The lone goal of the match came from Arafat Mayanja, who found the back of the net to send the defending champions packing.

Buddu’s final group game against Busujju will now be a mere formality. The loss means they failed to achieve their ambition of being the first team since 2004 to retain the Masaza Cup title.

With Buddu out, the battle for qualification in their group has intensified. Buluuli, Busujju, and Ssese are all in contention for a spot in the quarterfinals, with only one point separating them. Buluuli currently leads the pack with 16 points, while Busujju and Ssese are tied on 15 points each.

Buluuli needs at least a draw in their home game against the already-eliminated Gomba to secure their spot. Busujju will also be seeking qualification with a home game against Buddu, while Ssese will aim to avoid any drama by winning their away match against Busiro to stay in contention for one of the two best third-place positions.

Elsewhere, Ssingo earned their place in the quarters after a convincing 2-0 away win over Kyaggwe at Bishop's SS Mukono. This was Kyaggwe's first defeat of the season, though they had already secured their own qualification last week.

Goals from Elvis Sekajugo and Shaban Kayongo, one in each half, were enough to silence the home crowd in the well-attended game.

Kyaggwe leads the Muganzirwazza Group with 18 points, while Ssingo has 16 points with one match remaining in the groups.

Meanwhile, the fight for the two best third-placed teams is also heating up. Kooki (12 points) and Kabula (11 points) are in a tight race for one of the spots.

Bugerere currently leads the rankings for best third-placed teams with 14 points and can even overtake Mawokota if they win their final game and Mawokota loses. Bugerere, however, must be wary of Kyaddondo, who could leapfrog them with a win against group leaders Buweekula.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Weekend results

Ssese 1-0 Buddu

Kabula 1-0 Butambala

Gomba 2-0 Busujju

Buweekula 2-1 Buvuma

Mawokota 3-0 Bugerere

Mawogola 2-1 Kooki

Bulemeezi 1-2 Kyaddondo

Kyaggwe 0-2 Ssingo

Buluuli 0-0 Busiro

Remaining games

Busiro vs Ssese, Ssentema

Buluuli vs Gomba, Migyeera

Busujju vs Buddu, Kakindu

Kooki vs Kyaggwe, Kasambya

Ssingo vs Kabula, Mityana

Butambala vs Mawogola, Kibibi SS

Bulemeezi vs Bugerere, Kasana

Buvuma vs Mawokota, Magyo