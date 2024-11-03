Buddu win third Masaza Cup title
Buddu took the lead early in the game when Michael Walaga's powerful header found the net in the 23rd minute. Kyaggwe, making their debut in the final, pushed hard for an equaliser but were consistently thwarted by Buddu's resolute defense.
Buddu County clinched their third Masaza Cup title on Saturday beating Kyaggwe 1-0 in a tightly contested sellout final at Mandela National Stadium.
Kyaggwe threatened early, with David Mugalu firing a shot wide in the 12th minute. However, Buddu responded decisively, capitalising on a defensive lapse to take the lead. Michael Walaga's powerful free header beat goalkeeper Peter 'Dhaira' Katongole, leaving the "Bukunja Warriors" and their fans stunned.
Kyaggwe had their chances, particularly in the second half when Steven Nyalimo's header hit the crossbar. However, their forward line struggled to seize opportunities, often miscommunicating or taking rushed shots.
Buddu's tactical discipline and defensive solidity proved decisive. By limiting Kyaggwe's scoring chances and forcing their forwards to shoot from long range or the wings, they secured a hard-fought victory.
What made it special?
Head coach Simon Ddungu hailed it as the team's finest display, highlighting their remarkable turnaround from a slow start.
While Buddu's attack, scoring 15 goals in 15 matches, was somewhat inconsistent, their solid defense proved crucial in securing narrow victories.
But Buddu, the darlings of Masaza Cup dully worked for a comeback into the tournament and this is a win that will go a long way in reinforcing their status, especially after losing in four of the previous six finals.
They now join Bulemeezi and Mawokota as three-time champions, trailing only Gomba, the record-holders with five titles.
What next for Kyaggwe?
A season that started with the death of two fans in a road accident, ended in futility for Kyaggwe. But there were positives for Kyaggwe on their debut in the final. The excellent goalkeeping from Katongole, who delivered a series of impressive saves although they were denied by selfish play from forward Mukwana.
With Masaza football, it remains uncertain whether Kyaggwe can maintain their momentum and return to the final stage quickly. The team will need to work hard to retain their key players, as many teams are willing to invest in talent.
Kyaggwe joins Buweekula, Mawogola, and Bugerere as the teams that concluded the season with the wooden spoon.
Call to action
The Masaza Cup final witnessed a special appearance from the Kabaka of Buganda after a four-year absence. While the occasion was marked by excitement and celebration, a notable undercurrent of discontent was evident among some fans. They displayed banners protesting the controversial Coffee Bill, which seeks to restructure the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA).
Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga, who presented the trophy to the victorious Buddu, stressed the importance of discipline and sportsmanship.
"We had a few challenges with some teams but this improved as we progressed. I want to emphasise that no want succeeds without discipline. We want a violence-free tournament next year," he said.
The annual tournament is sponsored by Airtel Uganda and Centenary Bank, among others.
Centenary Bank contributed the cash prizes amounting to Shs34m which is part of their Shs200m annual contribution, which the four finalists shared with Buddu taking Shs12m.
“At Centenary Bank, we believe in the power of investing in young talent because youth are the backbone of our future. Supporting platforms like Masaza Cup allows us to empower them with opportunities to grow, develop their skills and dream big,” Centenary Bank’s Beatrice Lugalambi said.
Ali Balunywa, the Director of Sales and Distribution at Airtel Uganda, praised the tournament for acting as a foundation for Uganda's football.
"The Masaza Cup is a privilege for us as it provides a platform for players to be scouted into other leagues," he said.
Airtel Masaza Cup
Third place: Kyaddondo 1-3 Buweekula
Final: Buddu 1-0 Kyaggwe
Top scorer: Robert Ssewanyana (Buluuli) – 7 goals
MVP - Amoul Munogera (Buweekula)
Road to third title
BUDDU
Bulange Group
Butambala 1-0 Buddu
Buddu 1-0 Kyaddondo
Bugerere 1-0 Buddu
Buluuli 0-0 Buddu
Buddu 1-0 Bulemeezi
Bulemeezi 1-1 Buddu
Buddu 1-0 Butambala
Kyaddondo 0-3 Buddu (awarded)
Buddu 2-1 Bugerere
Buddu 1-1 Buluuli
Quarterfinals
Kabula 0-2 Buddu
Buddu 1-1 Kabula
Semifinals
Kyaddondo 1-3 Buddu
Buddu 1-1 Kyaddondo
Final
Kyaggwe 0-1 Buddu
Former winners
2004: Gomba
2005: Mawokota
2006: Kooki
2007: Mawokota
2008: Kyaddondo
2009: Ggomba
2010: Not held
2011: Buluuli
2012: Bulemeezi
2013: Mawokota
2014: Ggomba
2015: Ssingo
2016: Buddu
2017: Ggomba
2018: Ssingo
2019: Bulemeezi
2021: Ggomba
2022: Buddu
2023: Busiro
2023: Bulemeezi
2024: Buddu