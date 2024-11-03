Buddu win third Masaza Cup title

Buddu County clinched their third Masaza Cup title on Saturday beating Kyaggwe 1-0 in a tightly contested sellout final at Mandela National Stadium.

Buddu took the lead early in the game when Michael Walaga's powerful header found the net in the 23rd minute. Kyaggwe, making their debut in the final, pushed hard for an equaliser but were consistently thwarted by Buddu's resolute defense.

Kyaggwe threatened early, with David Mugalu firing a shot wide in the 12th minute. However, Buddu responded decisively, capitalising on a defensive lapse to take the lead. Michael Walaga's powerful free header beat goalkeeper Peter 'Dhaira' Katongole, leaving the "Bukunja Warriors" and their fans stunned.

Kyaggwe had their chances, particularly in the second half when Steven Nyalimo's header hit the crossbar. However, their forward line struggled to seize opportunities, often miscommunicating or taking rushed shots.

Buddu players in a race to celebrate Walaga's winning goal.

Buddu's tactical discipline and defensive solidity proved decisive. By limiting Kyaggwe's scoring chances and forcing their forwards to shoot from long range or the wings, they secured a hard-fought victory.

What made it special?

Head coach Simon Ddungu hailed it as the team's finest display, highlighting their remarkable turnaround from a slow start.

While Buddu's attack, scoring 15 goals in 15 matches, was somewhat inconsistent, their solid defense proved crucial in securing narrow victories.

But Buddu, the darlings of Masaza Cup dully worked for a comeback into the tournament and this is a win that will go a long way in reinforcing their status, especially after losing in four of the previous six finals.

Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Mutebi II waves to fans aupon his arrival at Namboole Stadium.

They now join Bulemeezi and Mawokota as three-time champions, trailing only Gomba, the record-holders with five titles.

What next for Kyaggwe?

A season that started with the death of two fans in a road accident, ended in futility for Kyaggwe. But there were positives for Kyaggwe on their debut in the final. The excellent goalkeeping from Katongole, who delivered a series of impressive saves although they were denied by selfish play from forward Mukwana.

With Masaza football, it remains uncertain whether Kyaggwe can maintain their momentum and return to the final stage quickly. The team will need to work hard to retain their key players, as many teams are willing to invest in talent.

Kyaggwe joins Buweekula, Mawogola, and Bugerere as the teams that concluded the season with the wooden spoon.

Buddu fans brought a clear message to the stadium.

Call to action

The Masaza Cup final witnessed a special appearance from the Kabaka of Buganda after a four-year absence. While the occasion was marked by excitement and celebration, a notable undercurrent of discontent was evident among some fans. They displayed banners protesting the controversial Coffee Bill, which seeks to restructure the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA).

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga, who presented the trophy to the victorious Buddu, stressed the importance of discipline and sportsmanship.

"We had a few challenges with some teams but this improved as we progressed. I want to emphasise that no want succeeds without discipline. We want a violence-free tournament next year," he said.

The annual tournament is sponsored by Airtel Uganda and Centenary Bank, among others.

Centenary Bank contributed the cash prizes amounting to Shs34m which is part of their Shs200m annual contribution, which the four finalists shared with Buddu taking Shs12m.

Kyaggwe fans came out in loud voices for the team's first final.

“At Centenary Bank, we believe in the power of investing in young talent because youth are the backbone of our future. Supporting platforms like Masaza Cup allows us to empower them with opportunities to grow, develop their skills and dream big,” Centenary Bank’s Beatrice Lugalambi said.

Ali Balunywa, the Director of Sales and Distribution at Airtel Uganda, praised the tournament for acting as a foundation for Uganda's football.

"The Masaza Cup is a privilege for us as it provides a platform for players to be scouted into other leagues," he said.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Third place: Kyaddondo 1-3 Buweekula

Final: Buddu 1-0 Kyaggwe

Top scorer: Robert Ssewanyana (Buluuli) – 7 goals

MVP - Amoul Munogera (Buweekula)

Road to third title

BUDDU

Bulange Group

Butambala 1-0 Buddu

Buddu 1-0 Kyaddondo

Bugerere 1-0 Buddu

Buluuli 0-0 Buddu

Buddu 1-0 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi 1-1 Buddu

Buddu 1-0 Butambala

Kyaddondo 0-3 Buddu (awarded)

Buddu 2-1 Bugerere

Buddu 1-1 Buluuli

Quarterfinals

Kabula 0-2 Buddu

Buddu 1-1 Kabula

Semifinals

Kyaddondo 1-3 Buddu

Buddu 1-1 Kyaddondo

Final

Kyaggwe 0-1 Buddu

Former winners

2004: Gomba

2005: Mawokota

2006: Kooki

2007: Mawokota

2008: Kyaddondo

2009: Ggomba

2010: Not held

2011: Buluuli

2012: Bulemeezi

2013: Mawokota

2014: Ggomba

2015: Ssingo

2016: Buddu

2017: Ggomba

2018: Ssingo

2019: Bulemeezi

2021: Ggomba

2022: Buddu

2023: Busiro

2023: Bulemeezi