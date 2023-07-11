Buganda-Kooki strife causes Masaza Cup game relocation

The highly-anticipated home game for Kooki in the Airtel Masaza Cup on Sunday experienced last-minute changes due to escalating tensions between Kooki and Buganda Kingdom.

Lwanda grounds in Rakai District, originally set to host the match, was replaced by a neutral venue in Kyotera on the D-day as Kooki collected their first point of the tournament following a goalless draw.

"The decision to change the venue was not taken lightly," said Eriabu Kiggundu, the chairman of Kooki Ssaza team, "but the security situation made it necessary to ensure the safety of all involved."

A clash of kingdoms

Considered a part of the larger Buganda Kingdom, Kooki has been striving for autonomy for years, a factor that has significantly strained relations between the two territories.

The root of the problem can be traced back to the late 19th century when Kooki was incorporated into the Buganda Kingdom by the British colonialists. Kooki, however, have never truly accepted this arrangement, leading to a simmering power struggle that has intensified over time.

Such friction have inevitably spilled over into various aspects of life, including the much-loved Masaza Cup, an annual football tournament that unites different counties in Buganda. With tensions running high, the game between Kyaggwe and Kooki had to be moved 267km from Lwanda on match-day to Kyotera to avoid potential conflict after security forces occupied the stadium.

The game that almost didn't happen

The sudden relocation of the game, on match day, caught many off guard. Indeed, the build-up to the game was anything but ordinary as players trained under security protection.

The decision to shift the game came in the wake of security concerns cited as the main catalyst. It was a clandestine move, with Kyaggwe team's executive committee member, Greg Kikomeko, revealing that they were instructed by Buganda Kingdom youth sports minister Noah Kiyimba to stay put in Kyotera, awaiting final communication. By morning, it was official - Kyotera was the new venue.

News of the change in venue did not go down well with some die-hard fans. Plans to protest the change were quickly thwarted, however, as heavy deployment of army personnel in the area ensured peace prevailed.

What's next?

Kooki faces uncertainty due to conflicts with Buganda loyalists that occurred in 2022 at a pre-Masaza Cup event at Lwamaggwa and Kifamba sub-county playgrounds in Rakai District.

Since Kooki severed ties with Buganda in 2014, Buganda events have been prohibited, according to Kooki Information Minister Stanley Ndawula.

Sulaiman Ssejjengo, the Masaza Cup Organising Committee chairman, was arrested prior to a game between Kooki and Butambala last year on the orders of Kooki County Chief Kamuswaga Apollo Ssansa Kabumbui II. The game was forfeited against Kooki, who have never won the competition.

Sejjengo said it’s up to the County administrators to find a suitable venue.

The Buganda Sports Minister, Henry Ssekabembe, calls for avoiding tribal, political, and religious differences in football.

"It’s our prayer that if there are political and administrative issues to be sorted, they must not interfere with the game of football,” Ssekabembe said.

He emphasizes that the Masaza Cup aims to unite the King's subjects and requests that political and administrative issues should not interfere with football.

Giants in shock

Elsewhere, Buweekula continued their good form beating two-time winners Buddu 1-0 in Mubende to take their tally to six points in Masengere Group. Buddu are third with one win while Kooki and Kyaddondo remain winless. Kyaggwe's ambitions remain on course but will ultimately be tested by Buddu in their third game of the campaign this Sunday.

Mawokota remain in charge of Muganzirwazza Group after beating record six-time winners Gomba by 1-0 on Sunday.

In other games, Bugerere remain bottom of Bulange Group after a 1-1 draw with Bulemeezi in Ntenjeru on Sunday in a game where fans rioted against the technical team which they say is incompetent. Buvuma, who beat Ssingo 2-1 on Saturday, lead the group with four points.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Results

Ssese 0-0 Mawogola

Buvuma 2-1 Ssingo

Buluuli 1-0 Kyaddondo

Kabula 1-1 Busiro

Butambala 1-1 Busujju

Kooki 0-0 Kyaggwe

Mawokota 1-0 Gomba

Bugerere 1-1 Bulemeezi