Buhimba win, KCCA draw in league

Buhimba United Saints continued their perfect start to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over neighbours Kitara in the first-ever Hoima derby played at Royal Park, Butema.

The much-anticipated encounter was settled nine minutes from time when Edison Agondeze tucked home from Maxwell’s assist to hand the Saints their third straight win of the season.

Agondeze — later named Man of the Match — had earlier been booked in the 65th minute but made his mark with the decisive strike that sent the home fans into celebration.

The win keeps Buhimba top of the table with nine points from three matches, eight clear of 12th-placed Kitara, who have played a game fewer.

In the late kickoff at the MTN Omondi Stadium, KCCA were held to a goalless draw by a resilient Lugazi under the Lugogo lights.

Both sides struggled to create clear chances, but Lugazi’s Juma Mutebi impressed with a commanding display in midfield and deservedly took home the Man of the Match award.