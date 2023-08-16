Buja curtail Kampala Queens in Champions League qualifiers

Burundi side Buja Queens threw a spanner in the works Wednesday when they beat Uganda women's champions Kampala Queens 1-0 in their Group A clash in the ongoing Caf Women's Champions League Cecafa qualifiers at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

Despite starting with a win on Saturday, coach Charles Ssenyange was not evidently not happy with the performance and made changes to his starting team.

Asia Nakibuuka moved from right-back to the centre as Samalie Nakacwa was handed a debut on the flanks in the place of Patricia Apolot.

Captain Zainah Namuleme replaced Damali Matama in midfield while Margaret Kunihira and Shakira Nyinagahirwa started on the wings ahead of Zainah Nandede and Elizabeth Nakigozi respectively.

"Changes are part of the game and we shall still have to make them (both tactically and in personnel), now that we have lost today," Ssenyange said.

Buja also has their changes with Violeth Machela, Erica Kanyamuneza and Rachael Otolo from the team that lost 2-1 to Central Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) making way for the trio of Vivian Aquino Odhiambo, Ruth Ingosi and Asha Djafari that arrived late.

KQ struggled to cope with the physicality of Buja Queens and eventually paid for it when Topister Situma opened the scoring for the latter in the 20th minute.

The sloppiness and over elaboration in KQ's midfield played to Buja's favour and they should have pulled away but they squandered chance after chance.

Ssenyange tried to change gears by introducing Catherine Nagadya in place of Margaret Kunihira but things did not improve.

Run of play



At the start of the second half, Nyinagahirwa was pulled to midfield to create a diamond and it gave KQ a bit of momentum but Fazila Ikwaput and Hasifah Nassuna failed to maximize their chances owing in part to the brilliance of Buja keeper Monica Karambu and centre-back Angelique Keza.

Situma picked her moment and found another goal, against the run of play, after forcing a rebound off KQ's keeper Daisy Nakaziro.

At the hour-mark, Jamilah Nabulime, Hadijah Nandago and Elizabeth Nakigozi came for Nakacwa, Shamirah Nalugya and Nassuna while Florence Imanizabayo replaced Namuleme in the 77th minute.

Imanizabayo's industry changed the game and she won a freekick off Vivian Aquino Odhiambo in the 83rd minute that Nakigozi converted with thunderous strike in the 83rd minute.

Both sides are now tied on three points but KQ must beat CBE on Friday to stay in contention. Buja do not return to the pitch until next week.

CAF WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

CECAFA QUALIFIERS

