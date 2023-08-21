Buja Queens a point away from semi-final berth

Buja Queens quashed any hope left of Kampala Queens making the semi-finals of the Caf Women’s Champions League Cecafa Qualifiers by beating Yei Joint Stars 1-0 in their penultimate group encounter at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru on Monday.

Most of KQ’s backers turned a blind eye on history and kept hope in Yei, which has a few Ugandan players and coach Abdallah Umar Loi, to upset Buja.

Yei have represented South Sudan at this competition thrice and their only wins came against Zanzibar’s New Generation in 2021 (2-1), Djibouti’s 2022 representatives GRFC (6-0) and 2023 representatives FAD (2-0).

Burundian sides have no big history here either but Buja boast of a squad with players like Asha Djafari, Vivian Aquino Odhiambo and Topister Situma that have been to the Caf Women’s Champions League. They know how to grind out the required results.

However, Yei, backed by the crowd, defended resolutely and were only broken in stoppage time of the first half when some neat passing allowed Djafari to power the ball home from a tight angle.

“Yei played strongly but I am happy that we got the three points, that is all that matters,” Buja’s coach Haruna Feruzi said.

His side are now on six points – just one behind KQ – but with a game in hand due on Thursday against FAD and a better head to head record than the Fufa Women Super League champions (FWSL).

Ikwaput consolation

In the other match of the day, KQ’s coach Charles Ssenyange made eight changes to his starting lineup as they went on to thrash FAD 6-1, a result that could start off some consolation for their striker Fazila Ikwaput.

Ikwaput scored five goals, including a first half hat-trick, to put herself in good stead for the top scorer’s gong. She has now scored eight goals in four matches – although she would have wished that some of those came when they were needed against Buja and Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE).

She has also surpassed the five goals she managed for Lady Doves in the 2021 qualifiers but her overall total of 13 goals since then pales in comparison to the 27 that CBE’s Loza Abera has managed in three editions.

Her chasers Situma and Abera are on three but entertain FAD and Yei on Thursday. Also, no matter what happens in the semi-finals, the two players will have another match either in the final or third place playoffs to keep pushing for the gong.

The other highlight of the match is that FAD got only their first goal of the tournament – also the second ever for a club from their country in three editions – when Rahma Moustapha scored a consolation in the 54th minute to make it 3-1 but a quick reply from substitute Elizabeth Nakigozi got KQ rolling again.

Djibouti women’s sides have struggled to score in Cecafa competitions. Their senior, U-20 and U-17 teams have not registered a goal since they started participating in 2019.

CAF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Cecafa Zonal Qualifiers

Group A – Results

Buja Queens (Burundi) 1-0 Yei Joint Stars (S. Sudan)

Kampala Queens 6-1 FAD (Djibouti)

Table

P W D L F A PTS

CBE 3 2 1 0 11 2 7

Kampala Queens 4 2 1 1 11 4 7

Buja Queens 3 2 0 1 4 3 6

Yei Joint Stars 3 1 0 2 2 4 3