Buja start mission to eliminate Kampala Queens

Buja Queens coach Haruna Feruzi believes their 2-1 Caf Women’s Champions League Cecafa Qualifiers win over Kampala Queens (KQ) at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru last Tuesday put them in good stead to qualify for the semi-finals.

Feruzi believed this even before KQ worsened their situation by drawing with Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) later in the week on Friday. If the celebrations of the Buja players watching from the stands last Friday is anything to go by, then their conviction that they can progress at the hosts' expense is stronger.

“We have very experienced players in our squad that will help us get the required results,” Feruzi said last Tuesday. He had missed some of his players in the 2-1 loss to CBE three days earlier as the team had travelled in two batches.

Now his squad, which is a blend of players from Burundi, Tanzania and Kenya, senses blood and will be hoping to get maximum points from their encounters against minnows Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan (today) and FAD of Djibouti (Thursday). Some of them have the experience of playing in the Champions League with both Simba Queens (2022) and Vihiga Queens (2021).

Yei will be buoyed by the spirited performance they put up to beat FAD 2-0 on Friday. They also lost 3-0 to KQ on August 12. In a way, they see that as progress because the last time they faced top-ranked teams like CBE and Vihiga in 2021, the goals conceded came in double figures.

The South Sudan side will also be backed by the crowd because a win for them today will dig KQ out of the early elimination grave that they dug for themselves.

Buja need four points from their last two games to progress. That would propel them to seven points, which is also the maximum that KQ – who conclude their group matches on Monday – can attain. However, the Burundi side have the better head to head record, which is the first tie breaker for Caf competitions.

Chase for goals

Meanwhile, FAD, who also appeared in the 2021 edition will be looking to show that they have made some progress too. They lost 8-0 to CBE last Tuesday but they will meet a familiar foe in Fazila Ikwaput when they take on KQ today.

Ikwaput, representing Lady Doves then, scored twice against them in 2021. She has three goals already in this tournament, all coming against Yei, and the encounter offers an opportunity to push for the top scorers’ gong – which Buja’s Topister Situma and CBE’s Loza Abera are also eyeing.

In Group B, JKT Queens beat Vihiga 1-0, courtesy of Ruth Khasokha’s 48th minute own goal, at FTC Njeru on Saturday to ensure they finish top of proceedings

Both sides are through but could have to wait till Thursday when Group A concludes its matches to know their semi-finals opponents.

CAF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Cecafa Zonal Qualifiers

Group A

Monday Fixtures – Ftc Njeru

Buja Queens (Burundi) vs. Yei Joint Stars (S. Sudan), 1pm

Kampala Queens vs. FAD (Djibouti), 4pm

Table

P W D L F A PTS

CBE 3 2 1 0 11 2 7

Kampala Queens 3 1 1 1 5 3 4

Buja Queens 2 1 0 1 3 3 3

Yei Joint Stars 2 1 0 1 2 3 3

FAD 2 0 0 2 0 10 0

Group B

Saturday Results

New Generations (Zanzibar) 0-2 AS Kigali (Rwanda)

Vihiga Queens (Kenya) 0-1 JKT (Tanzania)

Table

P W D L F A PTS

JKT Queens 3 3 0 0 4 1 9

Vihiga Queens 3 2 0 1 4 2 6

AS Kigali 3 1 0 2 3 3 3