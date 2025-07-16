Bukedea battle St. Noa, Kawempe for zonal Caf girls’ slot

Bukedea Comprehensive beat St. Noa Girls School Zana 1-0 yesterday to throw a spanner in the works as the sides bid to qualify for the Cecafa region Caf Africa Schools Qualifiers.

St. Noa are level on four points with Kawempe Muslim. Both sides beat Bukedea 2-0 on Sunday and Monday respectively then drew 0-0 in their own meeting on Tuesday in the first round of the U-14 Girls Football competition at the ongoing Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games II in Tororo.

Robina Nabakooza and Brenda Namiya scored for Kawempe in that Monday meeting while Mary Ankata and Lillian Nabukeera scored for St. Noa on Sunday.

On Thursday, St. Noa started the second round as firm favourites but were stunned by Bukedea who now have three points.

To keep up the pressure and stay in contention, Bukedea have to beat Kawempe too today. That would propel them to six points and give us an interesting closing encounter between Kawempe and St. Noa on Friday.

Both Kawempe (Zanzibar 2024) and St. Noa (Accra 2025) have represented the Cecafa zone at the prestigious and well-paying continental schools championship finishing third and second respectively. Winners of the zonal event in every gender can rack up to $100,000 with the second and third awarded $75,000 and $50,000 respectively.

The first, second, and third at the continental competition win $300,000, $200,000, and $150,000 respectively. This money, Caf insist, is pushed towards development project for the schools.

Netball, handball



St. Noa Girls further pushed their dominance to netball, where they beat Madinah Islamic 29-21 in the quarterfinals yesterday to set up a semi-final date with Buddo SS, who beat Green Light Islamic 24-20 respectively.

St. Mary’s Kitende beat St. Josephine Bakhita 33-20 to set up a date with Hamdan Islamic, who beat Namagabi SS 27-21.

In the boys’ handball competition yesterday, Wampeewo Ntake made light work of Kawanda SS beating them 21-12 in the quarterfinals.

Bombo Army also beat Lubiri SS 18-13 while Gombe SS beat Kakungulu Memorial 17-13 and Mbogo Mixed beat Ntare School 18-16.

USSSA Ball Games II – U-14 Girls Football

Round-robin Results

Sunday: St. Noa 2-0 Bukedea Comprehensive

Monday: Bukedea Comprehensive 0-2 Kawempe Muslim

Tuesday: Kawempe Muslim 0-0 St. Noa

Wednesday: Bukedea Comprehensive 1-0 Kawempe Muslim

Fixtures

Today: Kawempe Muslim vs. Bukedea Comprehensive, 3pm

Friday: St. Noa vs. Kawempe Muslim, 11am