Bukedea wins, Amus held in Schools World Cup

The Ugandan contingent at the ISF Football World Cup in Dalian, China, has experienced mixed results. While Amus College's girls' team thrives, St. Mary's College Kisubi boys are on the brink of elimination.

Ednar Wanda, the hero for Amus College girls, has scored a brace in both games played. Her two goals secured a crucial 2-2 draw against Brazil, following their earlier 3-2 win over Nigeria.



Amus faces the Czech Republic on Thursday in a pivotal match for the group. With both teams tied on four points, the winner will advance to the championship round while the loser drops into classification games.

Bukedea maintain winning streak

Bukedea Comprehensive remains unbeaten after securing a second consecutive victory on Monday morning. Godfrey Ssekibengo and Obadiah Kibirige found the net in a 2-0 win against Brazil.

In another game of limited chances, Benin held Amus College to a goalless draw to remain second in their group with four points.

Before returning to action, girls’ teams will enjoy a cultural experience on Wednesday, visiting Dalian's Forest Zoo, Sculpture Park, and Donggang Tourist Resort.

Four Ugandan schools are competing: Bukedea Comprehensive and St. Mary's College Kisubi in the boys' category, and Amus College fielding teams in both boys' and girls' events.

Unlike some countries with select teams, Uganda presents individual schools.

Last year, China and France claimed victory in the girls' and boys' categories, respectively, with Uganda's St. Noa Girls winning bronze.

In numbers

33 countries

1,176 participants

37 boys’ teams

19 girls’ teams

ISF Football World Cup

Results

Girls: Brazil 2-2 Amus

Boys

Amus 0-0 Benin

Bukedea 2-0 Brazil

Saudi Arabia 5-0 SMACK

Fixtures - boys

Amus vs Ken, 6:30am

SMACK vs England, 4am

Bukedea vs Germany, 4am