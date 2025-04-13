Bul beat 'sinking' KCCA, maintain unbeaten streak

Jerome Kiirya and Karim Ndugwa scored at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo to extend Bul’s second round unbeaten run as they ran out 2-1 victors over KCCA.

Kiirya broke the deadlock in the 29th minute before Ndugwa sealed the victory with an 84th minute striker after being set up by substitute Isaac Musiima.

Mugume pulled one back for KCCA in the last minute of additional time in the second half as KCCA suffered back-to-back defeats despite sacking coach Abdallah Mubiru a day to the game with Jackson Magera starting on a bad note.

Bul remain third on the table with 42 points, 11 behind table leaders Vipers and only nine adrift second placed Nec while KCCA remain 6th with 34 points with seven matches remaining to end the season.



