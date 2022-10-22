Bul break Villa's wall to go clear at the top

Bul had to throw everything in their armoury to nick a 1-0 victory over Villa under the scorching afternoon sun at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru on Friday to move three points clear at the top of the Startimes Uganda Premier League table.

Both sides went into the Friday game tied on points but it is the home side that showed hunger for the three points.

The Jogoos looked settled for the underdog tag sitting and waiting to spring on counters or pick at least a point but that tactic was foiled at the end. Goalkeeper Martin Elungat also supplemented the approach with his time-wasting antics but Richard Wandyaka found him a befitting dose of a piledriver in the last minute of regulation time to seal all three points for Bul.

Two defenders

Villa's reserved approach pushed Alex Isabirye to the extreme forcing him to withdraw defender Douglas Muganga from his three-man defence for a more attack-minded Ibrahim Kazindula in the 66th minute as he planned to bombard the blue bus packed in the other half.

He also threw in Ibrahim Nsiimbe and Frank Kalanda to supplement Hilary Onek, Karim Ndugwa and Wandyaka in a seven-man attack.

The move paid with Wandyaka's goal as Kazindula tipped Nsimbe who chested for the striker to power in.

"They were tactical by slowing down our game with breaks every after five minutes and were not attacking," Isabirye explained his tactical approach on the day.

"That's why I decided to withdraw one of my three defenders to add a right winger and open up fully. It eventually paid off."

The victory takes Bul three points clear at the top with 10 as Villa remain second. Jackson Magera partly blamed his defence for sleeping on duty and his defensive approach.

"We were very reckless towards the end [of the game] maybe because the boys thought we had already taken the point. We knew the kind of opponent we were going to face so we planned to slow their game tactically until that moment that the defence gave in," Magera whined.