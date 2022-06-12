Bul exude endurance, zest in maiden Uganda Cup success 









Stanbic Uganda Cup





Final result





Vipers 1-3 Bul





Award winners





Karim Ndugwa (topscorer , 9 goals)

Walter Ochora (best defender)

Simon Oketch (best midfielder)

Emmanuel Kalyowa (best goalkeeper)









The underdog status to a great degree played in Bul's favour on Sunday afternoon as they shocked holders Vipers 3-1 in the Stanbic Uganda Cup final held at Masindi Municipal Stadium.

Striker Karim Ndugwa grabbed a brace and Simon Oketch another as Alex Isabirye's Bul rattled a frustrated Vipers in the one sided final.

Halid Lwaliwa's late consolation goal had threatened to stage a mini comeback and had thrown the modicum fans into a pandemonium but Bul managed to engage the second gear and hold on to a memorable win.

Bul won the physical and psychological battle and showed they had done their homework on how to stop the Vipers' mean machine that has just strolled to StarTimes Uganda Premier League title.

Isabirye's lucky charm against Vipers continued with Bul's triumph after he had trounced them in 2012 with URA and 2013 with defunct Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU).

As Bul jubilated avenging last year's 8-1 hurting loss to the Venoms, Roberto Oliveira's vanquished charges were licking their lips on a failed bid to win a maiden league and cup double.

Bul have now secured a slot at next season's Caf Confederation Cup tournament and also become shs50m richer from the cup winning bonus.