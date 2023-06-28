Bul hand Kikomeko the tools to explore his potential

Abbey Kikomeko admitted that Bul is the biggest task that he has taken over in his decade-long career in coaching so far.

Kikomeko has been in and out of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League for about six years with Busoga United, but most of it was either fighting for survival or, at best, celebrating a mid-table finish.

He has been handed a three-year contract with an option for an extension at Bul.

His most recent assignment was at Mbale Heroes, where he passed the task to guide the team from the third division to the Fufa Big League.

“I have waited and prepared for this moment for a very long time,” Kikomeko told Daily Monitor as he leaned back to a soft executive chair inside Bidco’s boardroom.

Like the seat, Kikomeko admits that he is now at a comfortable place where he has enough tools to do his job but the task is even tougher.

“I have not had a chance to coach a team that can provide me with everything I need to prove my potential, so this is the opportunity!

"The club’s objective is to nurture and promote young talents but as a person, I have not come here for a holiday,” he said.

Nurturing talents

Bul’s chairman Ronald Barente noted that the club focused on Kikomeko’s track record with the Jinja SSS and Busoga United Junior Team.

“We went for Abbey [Kikomeko] because he is a very good coach when it comes to promoting young talents,” Barente explained, adding, “We want to compete for the league and cup, but our main objective is to nurture young talents.”