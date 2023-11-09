Bul in tough UPDF battle to widen gap at summit

Bul will aim to open a six-point gap at the top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League with a trip to Bombo Barracks Grounds to face UPDF on Thursday.

The edible-oil makers are enjoying a fairytale start to this season having raked maximum points in their first six outings and are eager to extend their own winning record.

Mental strength

Their assistant coach James Magala acknowledges that the pressure to remain at the top is mounting but assures that they are psychologically preparing the players for the challenges that lie ahead.

“Success comes with a lot of challenges but we’re preparing the boys not only physically and tactically but also mentally to be able to manage different game situations that may arise,” Magala told Daily Monitor.

The barracks has turned a nightmare to the Jinja side who have failed to win in their last three trips there.

Magala anticipates a demanding match against the soldiers who appear to be cocking their guns and gaining momentum at the right time after a false start.

“We watched them play against Busoga United where they [resurrected] and scored two goals away so we have to be very cautious against them,” he warned.

Momentum

UPDF endured a torrid start to the season, losing all their three opening games without finding the back of the net. However, they bounced back with a 1-1 draw against Express and a 2-0 victory against Busoga in Njeru last week. Their coach, Pius Ngabo, is aiming for an early goal to destabilize the table leaders.

"We were creating chances but struggling to convert them, resulting in losses. However, when we started scoring, the results improved. We're in good form, and we will push for an early goal," he stated.

In the meantime, SC Villa returns to action at Wankulukuku today after missing out last week due to an ongoing investigation by Fufa into cases of hooliganism involving their derby rivals Express. The Jogoos host Arua Hill that is rooted at the bottom of the table with only one point. SC Villa has won just one game and is hovering just two points above the red line.

STARTIMES UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

Thursday’s fixtures – 4 pm

UPDF vs. Bul vs. Bombo Military Barracks