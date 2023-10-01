Bul join Kitara in early UPL perfect kraal

Bul FC joined Kitara at the top of the Startimes Uganda Premier League after three games with a 2-1 away win over Arua Hill at the Paridi Ground in Adjumani on Sunday.

It was the third straight win for the Abbey Kikomeko coached side who are now level on nine points with topfplight returnees Kitara.

Like, Bul they were also 2-1 away winners to Gaddafi as match-day three kicked off on Friday.

While Kitara's start may have caught some by surprise, Bul's performances in recent years have elevated them to top four contenders which is why many could have been surprised by their seventh place finish last season.

This is after they'd finished fourth in the 2022 season in addition to winning the Uganda Cup that season.

They also started this campaign with wins over reigning league and cup champions Vipers, record 16-time league champions SC Villa and URA en route to winning the pre-season Fufa Super-eight tournament.